Buccaneers still have one glaring need after NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are lining their ducks up in a row to make a run at a fifth consecutive NFC South title in the 2025 season.
The Bucs are pretty well-positioned across the board, but there are still improvements that need to be made in order for the team to become the best version of itself.
NFL.com columnist Judy Battista believes that the team needs to add a pass rusher.
Buccaneers still need a pass rusher
"The Bucs are the least-heralded among the consistent teams in the NFL," Battista wrote.
"They've won the NFC South four years in a row, including twice with Baker Mayfield, after winning the Super Bowl with Tom Brady. The offense will have yet another new offensive coordinator following the departure of Liam Coen, but the concern for the Bucs last year was defense. They were 29th against the pass and had just seven interceptions, causing Todd Bowles to demand ballhawks. If that's what Benjamin Morrison (Round 2, No. 53 overall) and Jacob Parrish (Round 3, No. 84) prove to be in the NFL, the Bucs are in position to stay atop an improving division, as long as Mayfield and the offense keep rolling."
The Bucs could look to see if a pass rusher they brought in for undrafted free agency will fit the bill, or if a veteran on the open market could fill a void. Either way, bringing in one or two players to challenge the status quo wouldn't be a bad idea for the Bucs as they go into the season.
