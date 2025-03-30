Bucs Gameday

Bucs have one more glaring need in free agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one position that they need to address.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David celebrates.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David celebrates. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fulfilled a bunch of roster needs during free agency, but the team is still incomplete.

The Athletic insider Dan Pompei stressed the need for the Bucs to sign another inside linebacker.

READ MORE: Lavonte David praises Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield: 'he's a true leader'

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Algeier is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Algeier is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David. / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Bucs need a linebacker

"Bringing back Lavonte David was significant, but the Bucs still have a need at inside linebacker. David played well last year, but he’s 35, so he might not play as well or be as healthy in the coming season. And even if he plays well again, a replacement is likely to be needed for 2026. Aside from David, the Bucs still are searching for another inside linebacker. The team remains hopeful about 2023 fifth-round pick SirVocea Dennis, but he has yet to start a game. Free-agent pickup Anthony Walker also could be a factor. The Bucs have a need at cornerback as well. Their primary need, however, is inside linebacker," Pompei wrote.

The Bucs will have a chance to add another linebacker or two in next month's draft, and they could also sign someone if they aren't comfortable after that.

READ MORE: Mike Evans refused bigger deal from another team to continue legacy with Buccaneers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Colts linebacker linked to Buccaneers in free agency﻿

• Which Buccaneers are still available in free agency?

•﻿ Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is excited about new $14 million free agent signing

• Buccaneers linked to $21 million Buffalo Bills cornerback in free agency﻿

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News