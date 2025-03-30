Bucs have one more glaring need in free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fulfilled a bunch of roster needs during free agency, but the team is still incomplete.
The Athletic insider Dan Pompei stressed the need for the Bucs to sign another inside linebacker.
Bucs need a linebacker
"Bringing back Lavonte David was significant, but the Bucs still have a need at inside linebacker. David played well last year, but he’s 35, so he might not play as well or be as healthy in the coming season. And even if he plays well again, a replacement is likely to be needed for 2026. Aside from David, the Bucs still are searching for another inside linebacker. The team remains hopeful about 2023 fifth-round pick SirVocea Dennis, but he has yet to start a game. Free-agent pickup Anthony Walker also could be a factor. The Bucs have a need at cornerback as well. Their primary need, however, is inside linebacker," Pompei wrote.
The Bucs will have a chance to add another linebacker or two in next month's draft, and they could also sign someone if they aren't comfortable after that.
