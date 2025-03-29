Lavonte David praises Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield: 'he's a true leader'
After having completed his 13th NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lavonte David needed a bit of time before deciding whether or not he would return for another season.
As it turns out, it didn't take too long. David agreed to re-join the Bucs on a one-year deal at the beginning of March.
Earlier this week, David joined Rich Eisen on his show to discuss his decision making process and why he felt compelled to return for another season despite having accomplished so much in his first 13 years.
It's obvious that Eisen has great respect for the Bucs' legendary linebacker, and he showed that with the manner in which he introduced David to his viewers.
"He is now entering year 14 in the NFL. And each time he comes on, he stays with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, keeps playing football, keeps balling out, wins the division, or the Super Bowl, or both. That's what happens. And look who's back here on the Rich Eisen show getting ready for season 14... Lavonte David."
David spoke about why he decided to return to Tampa Bay, and why he thinks the Bucs have been so successful when it comes to re-signing their own players.
"I just think the transparency between the organization and the players is really good. I've been blessed enough to be at this organization my whole career, so I don't know what happens at other organizations, but from what I hear, you know, it's not like that."
The conversation quickly shifted to Baker Mayfield, who apparently played a role in recruiting David to return for at least one more season.
"Baker reached out to me as well over the offseason. He knew I was contemplating retirement or coming back and he reached out and said he'd love to do it again with me one time — another time" said David. "The way the season ended last year, we weren't happy about it. We felt like we could've gone further than we went. So you know, why not do it again?"
Lavonte then shifted the conversation to Baker Mayfield's leadership skills, while offering a glowing endorsement of his quarterback in the process — not just as a player, but as a person.
"Baker as a guy, is a true leader, man." Exclaimed David. "Just the way he plays the game, the way he carries himself off the field. Everybody in the locker room loves him.... "We wanted him to be a part of our team and he's taken over. He's doing great, made the Pro-Bowl two years in a row and he's going to keep doing it. Keep on excelling."
It's obvious that Lavonte David has great respect for the organization that drafted him, and the way he's been cared for by the franchise has had a huge impact on his decision to stick around for so long. It's also clear that David has a deep belief in the abilities and character of his current quarterback, Baker Mayfield, whose presence on the roster also had an impact on David's decision to return for 2025.
