Buccaneers rival Saints star named worst NFL free agent signing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to win their fifth consecutive division title in the 2025 season.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes that job will be easier after the New Orleans Saints made one of the worst free agency decisions, signing defensive end Chase Young to a three-year deal worth $51 million.
Analyst slams Chase Young deal
"The New Orleans Saints entered free agency this year with the worst salary cap situation in the NFL," Davenport writes.
"That makes the deal the team handed to edge-rusher Chase Young all the more baffling.
"Granted, there was a time when this deal might have appeared a bargain for Young. The second overall pick in the 2020 draft logged 7.5 sacks and captured Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in Washington. But the following season, Young tore his ACL and patellar tendon. He barely played the following year and was traded to the 49ers in 2023.
"Young did at least manage 7.5 sacks that season, but he was on the move again in 2024, landing in New Orleans. In his first year with the Saints, Young amassed 31 total tackles and 5.5 sacks."
