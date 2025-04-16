Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers rival Saints star named worst NFL free agent signing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are seeing their NFC South rival make a questionable free agency decision.

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet during warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet during warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to win their fifth consecutive division title in the 2025 season.

Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes that job will be easier after the New Orleans Saints made one of the worst free agency decisions, signing defensive end Chase Young to a three-year deal worth $51 million.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs
New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Analyst slams Chase Young deal

"The New Orleans Saints entered free agency this year with the worst salary cap situation in the NFL," Davenport writes.

"That makes the deal the team handed to edge-rusher Chase Young all the more baffling.

"Granted, there was a time when this deal might have appeared a bargain for Young. The second overall pick in the 2020 draft logged 7.5 sacks and captured Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in Washington. But the following season, Young tore his ACL and patellar tendon. He barely played the following year and was traded to the 49ers in 2023.

"Young did at least manage 7.5 sacks that season, but he was on the move again in 2024, landing in New Orleans. In his first year with the Saints, Young amassed 31 total tackles and 5.5 sacks."

