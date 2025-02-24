Buccaneers' star Chris Godwin continues to garner attention in NFL free agency
The beginning of the free agency period is just a couple of weeks away. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers probably won't be major players on the open market but there are still some looming decisions on the table.
The franchise has to figure out the next step with standout wide receiver and NFL veteran, Chris Godwin, who is up for an extension this offseason. Godwin's three-year/$60 million contract is slated to expire soon and it would be very expensive for Tampa Bay to use the franchise tag on him for the third time in his professional career.
The cap makes this a tricky situation but Tampa Bay and Godwin did agree to move the void date of his contract to the final day of the league year on March 12. That leads to the idea that the two parties are still trying to figure out a way to keep him in pewter and red.
With that being said, Godwin is earning plenty of attention as a prospective free agent. Four potential landing spots that make sense have already been identified for the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver. Plus, CBS Sports recently included Godwin on its 2025 all-free agent team.
Godwin emerged as one of three wide receivers on the first team alongside Cincinnati's Tee Higgins and Houston's Stefon Diggs. Buffalo's Amari Cooper, Kansas City's Marquise Brown, and Tennessee's Nick Westbrook-Ikhine rounded out the second team. Godwin was the lone representative from the Buccaneers on the projected team.
Tampa Bay selected Godwin in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He's spent all eight of his seasons as a pro with the Buccaneers, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2019 and starting in the Buccaneers' run to a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
This past season, Godwin caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns. He had two games of 100+ yards, including 11 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 51-27 victory against New Orleans on October 13.
Godwin ranks second behind teammate Mike Evans in all of the Buccaneers major receiving records, including receptions (579), yards (7,266), and touchdowns (39).
Who Do The Buccaneers Have Under Contract At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Mike Evans, 11th year
Marquez Callaway, 5th year
Trey Palmer, 3rd year
Rakim Jarrett, 3rd year
Ryan Miller, 3rd year
Dennis Houston, 3rd year
Jalen McMillan, 2nd year
Kameron Johnson, 2nd year
Tanner Knue, 2nd year
