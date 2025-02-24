Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers' star Chris Godwin continues to garner attention in NFL free agency

Godwin is expected to be a popular free agent if he ends up hitting the open market.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) is pursued by Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) is pursued by Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The beginning of the free agency period is just a couple of weeks away. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers probably won't be major players on the open market but there are still some looming decisions on the table.

The franchise has to figure out the next step with standout wide receiver and NFL veteran, Chris Godwin, who is up for an extension this offseason. Godwin's three-year/$60 million contract is slated to expire soon and it would be very expensive for Tampa Bay to use the franchise tag on him for the third time in his professional career.

The cap makes this a tricky situation but Tampa Bay and Godwin did agree to move the void date of his contract to the final day of the league year on March 12. That leads to the idea that the two parties are still trying to figure out a way to keep him in pewter and red.

Chris Godwin
Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs details his special friendship with Baker Mayfield

With that being said, Godwin is earning plenty of attention as a prospective free agent. Four potential landing spots that make sense have already been identified for the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver. Plus, CBS Sports recently included Godwin on its 2025 all-free agent team.

Godwin emerged as one of three wide receivers on the first team alongside Cincinnati's Tee Higgins and Houston's Stefon Diggs. Buffalo's Amari Cooper, Kansas City's Marquise Brown, and Tennessee's Nick Westbrook-Ikhine rounded out the second team. Godwin was the lone representative from the Buccaneers on the projected team.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin
Aug 18, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) smile at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay selected Godwin in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He's spent all eight of his seasons as a pro with the Buccaneers, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2019 and starting in the Buccaneers' run to a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

This past season, Godwin caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns. He had two games of 100+ yards, including 11 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 51-27 victory against New Orleans on October 13.

Godwin ranks second behind teammate Mike Evans in all of the Buccaneers major receiving records, including receptions (579), yards (7,266), and touchdowns (39).

Who Do The Buccaneers Have Under Contract At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Mike Evans, 11th year

Marquez Callaway, 5th year

Trey Palmer, 3rd year

Rakim Jarrett, 3rd year

Ryan Miller, 3rd year

Dennis Houston, 3rd year

Jalen McMillan, 2nd year

Kameron Johnson, 2nd year

Tanner Knue, 2nd year

READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals funny moment with Baker Mayfield after Liam Coen’s Jaguars 'Duuuval' chant

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential

• Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB

• ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency

• Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs reveals hilarious in-game exchange with NFL legend J.J. Watt

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News