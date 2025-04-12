Intel suggests Buccaneers likely to target this position early and often in NFL Draft
ESPN recently attempted to unveil any intel that may exist 'behind the scenes' for each NFL team leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft.
For the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers, there have been differing opinons, but no clear answers, regarding which positions the team is prioritizing most as the big event inches closer and closer.
Bucs reporter Jenna Laine was tasked to fill in the blank on the following statement: Don't be surprised if the Buccaneers _______ in this draft. Her response? "Select more than one cornerback."
Laine then went on to present her rationale for that suggestion:
"The Bucs don't want to be caught flat-footed again like they were last season with injuries, and not only do they need a starting-caliber player, but depth is also a concern. Coach Todd Bowles said at the league meeting, "We don't have a lot of depth. That's crystal clear. ... We hopefully will address that at some point in the draft as well." Keep in mind that they doubled up on the position in the draft in 2019, selecting Sean Murphy-Bunting in the second round and Jamel Dean in the third.
It's a valid point. Comments from both head coach Todd Bowles, and GM Jason Licht, have acknowledged the need to add depth and talent to the cornerback room.
Former 5th-round pick Zyon McCollum had a major coming-out party in 2024 — his first opportunity to start at outside corner — but he still left some meat on the bone in terms of proving he has the consistency to be considered a top player at the position.
Jamel Dean has had plenty of positive moments since being drafted by the Bucs back in 2019, but his inability to stay healthy has proven costly for the team — especially in 2024.
It's also important to mention that the team has openly discussed the possibility of moving talented second-year DB Tykee Smith, back to the safety position from the nickel cornerback position he occupied during his rookie season.
Considering the lack of quality depth behind the Buccaneers' starting corners, in addition to the lack of consistency from both a performance and availability they showed last season, it's absolutely possible that the Buccaneers end up selecting multiple cornerback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
To take it a step further, don't be surprised if the Bucs use their first round pick to grab one of the best this draft class has to offer.
