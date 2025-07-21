Buccaneers star to miss start of training camp while rehabbing injury
It was to be expected, but a Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is set to miss the first portion of training camp while he continues to rehab a rough injury.
Bucs wideout Chris Godwin, who the team re-signed in free agency on a three-year, $66 million deal, was on track for an All-Pro campaign in 2024 before he suffered a dislocated ankle against the Baltimore Ravens in the opening frame of the year. The Bucs believed in him enough to give him a big deal in free agency, but it seems like he isn't quite ready yet. Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud reported Monday that Godwin is officially set to miss the start of training camp when practice begins on Wednesday.
With Godwin in rehab, Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick Emeka Egbuka will likely step in the slot and take his place until he heals. It creates an interesting situation for Tampa Bay, as Egbuka is set to compete with second-year wideout Jalen McMillan for the team's WR3 spot — with Egbuka temporarily stepping in at WR2 in Godwin's absence, the Bucs will be able to see both of them at the same time during team drills.
The Bucs and head coach Todd Bowles have previously said that Week 1 is the target for Godwin's return, so it will be important to watch his progress in rehab when camp officially begins on Wednesday.
