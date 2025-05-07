Buccaneers urged to sign former Colts defender in free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their core set in place, but they could benefit from bringing in another player or two to help add a veteran presence to the team.
Tampa Bay has safety Antoine Winfield Jr. prowling the backfield and will likely have Tykee Smith playing alongside him, but the team could still use some more depth behind those two players.
NFL.com writer Jeffri Chadiha suggested the Bucs could sign former Indianapolis Colts defensive back Julian Blackmon.
Blackmon to the Buccaneers?
"Tampa Bay came into this offseason needing to bolster its defense, and safety remains a position that Blackmon could help fix," Chadiha wrote.
"There’s no doubt that Antoine Winfield Jr. is a star. The problem is what the Buccaneers are working with after that. Veterans Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards are no longer with the team, and there are only two other safeties on the depth chart with more than one year of experience (Christian Izien and Kaevon Merriweather). Blackmon, on the other hand, started 62 games in five years in Indianapolis.
"He played on a one-year deal with the Colts after testing free agency last season and displayed immense toughness while playing 16 games with a torn rotator cuff. That injury likely factored into some problems Blackmon had with missed tackles, but the overall numbers for his career are solid (300 tackles and 10 interceptions). The Bucs managed to make the playoffs last season despite weaknesses and injuries impacting their defense. Adding Blackmon would help them avoid having to do that in two consecutive years."
The Bucs added two cornerbacks in the draft, but safety wasn't addressed. Adding Blackmon could give the Bucs the comfort of having some experience in the secondary that isn't held by the other players.
