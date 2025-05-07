Buccaneers legend Tom Brady addresses Shedeur Sanders' fall in the NFL Draft
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever roam a football field, and luckily for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he chose them to end his career with after creating a dynasty in New England with the Patriots.
After bringing Tampa Bay its second-ever Lombardi Trophy in his first season as the quarterback, he eventually wound up retiring, but that didn't mean he wound up further away from the game of football.
Shortly after his retirement, Brady signed a 10-year deal with FOX Sports to become one of their A-team broadcasters before eventually being approved as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders with Mark Davis at his side.
Brady has maintained his ties around the NFL and has a close relationship with those who have had major impacts on the game, including the Sanders family. If you don't know, the Buccaneers recently signed Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, as an undrafted free agent safety after the NFL Draft as he looks to make an NFL roster.
However, it wasn't Shilo who made the news when it came to the Sanders family as his brother, Shedeur, was expected to be an early round draft pick in 2025 before sliding all the way to the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns — who now have a conundrum on their hands in their quarterback room.
In a recent sit-down on IMPAULSIVE, WWE wrestler Logan Paul's podcast, Brady, gave his ideas on why perhaps Sanders fell as far as he did in the draft while also giving the young quarterback advice on how to move forward.
"It's a good question. I wasn't part of any evaluation process. I actually texted Shedeur cause I know him very well, and I said, dude, whatever happens wherever you go, that's your first day. Day 2 matters more than the draft," exclaimed Brady. "I was 199, so who could speak on it better than me, like what that really means? Use it as motivation, you're gonna get your chances, go take advantage of it."
Brady was only drafted 55 picks after Sanders, but that is almost as close as it gets for quarterbacks taken on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Brady might not have had the stigma and attention surrounding him like Sanders has throughout his collegiate career (no thanks to his father Deion Sanders) but he does understand the pain that being picked that late has on you at a young age when you view yourself much higher.
Sanders, along with his brother Shiloh with the Buccaneers, will have to earn not only their playing time but a roster spot as well, as neither is given that. This especially comes into play for Shedeur, who will have to battle out former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow 2025 NFL Draft pick Dillion Gabriel to get the starting job in Cleveland with the likelihood that Deshaun Watson will be sidelined for yet another season.
