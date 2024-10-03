Buccaneers vs. Falcons Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to get to 4-1 in the second quarter of the 2024 season when they face off against NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) on Thursday Night Football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to extend their lead in the NFC South over the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints and will have to do so while down a few players to injury.
Follow along with us here at BucsGameday as we bring you into the game with our live updates.
PREGAME:
- Bucs' Inactives: P Jake Camarda, WR Trey Palmer, WR Jalen McMillan, S Antoine Winfield Jr., T Luke Goedeke, TE Devin Culp, DL Calijah Kancey
- Falcons' Inactives: RB Jase McClellan, ILB Troy Andersen, DL Brandon Dorlus, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, OL Elijah Wilkinson, T Brandon Parker, DL Kentavius Street
1st Quarter:
-
