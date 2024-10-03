Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Live Game Updates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to extend their NFC South lead as they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Caleb Skinner

Oct 22, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts after a run against the Atlanta Falcon in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts after a run against the Atlanta Falcon in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to get to 4-1 in the second quarter of the 2024 season when they face off against NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) on Thursday Night Football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to extend their lead in the NFC South over the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints and will have to do so while down a few players to injury.

Follow along with us here at BucsGameday as we bring you into the game with our live updates.

PREGAME:

- Bucs' Inactives: P Jake Camarda, WR Trey Palmer, WR Jalen McMillan, S Antoine Winfield Jr., T Luke Goedeke, TE Devin Culp, DL Calijah Kancey

- Falcons' Inactives: RB Jase McClellan, ILB Troy Andersen, DL Brandon Dorlus, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, OL Elijah Wilkinson, T Brandon Parker, DL Kentavius Street

1st Quarter:

-

