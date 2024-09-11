Buccaneers Week 2 Power Rankings Roundup
The Buccaneers are coming off a big win in their Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The 37-20 beat up of the Commanders showcased a high-powered Bucs offense and a stout defense that shut down everyone Washington had on offense outside of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The eye-opening performance opened national media's eyes and found them leaping up in standings as high as Number 6 overall. All of the latest power rankings saw the Bucs jump into the top half of the league, with three major news outlets ranking them in the top 10.
See where everyone has them after their Week 1 win, heading into Week 2:
NFL.com: No. 16
"New offensive coordinator Liam Coen had the Midas touch in his first game, as Baker Mayfield and his receivers were simpatico all afternoon against Washington. Mike Evans hauled in two touchdown catches, with a revitalized Chris Godwin and rookie Jalen McMillan each snagging one of their own. That the performance came against the Commanders and their rebuilding defense must be noted, and it wasn't pristine all around. RBs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving combined for seven negative runs -- but then, when their work in the pass game is factored in, they averaged nearly 6 yards per touch combined. Four offensive penalties also cost Tampa some field position, and I thought the tight ends would be more involved. Still, it's hard to gripe too much overall. Lost in the celebration of the win was the fact that the secondary took a beating, with Zyon McCollum, Josh Hayes and Bryce Hall all leaving the game. Will that be an issue this Sunday at Detroit? Something to monitor as the Lions try to vanquish yet another recent postseason foe at Ford Field."
Last Week: No. 20
CBS Sports: No. 9
"Baker Mayfield came up big in the opener against the Commanders with four touchdown passes. They are the team to beat in the division."
Last Week: No. 13
Yahoo Sports: No. 13
"Baker Mayfield's four-touchdown day was the highlight, but rookie running back Bucky Irving's debut might end up being important too. He had 62 yards on nine carries and two catches for 14 yards. That came after he looked good in the preseason. Rachaad White is still the main back, but Irving can provide a nice boost to the offense and turn that into a committee."
Last Week: No. 21
Sports Illustrated: No. 13
"That was a stunning, commanding performance for Baker Mayfield, who continues to take last year’s momentum and ride with it. The ageless Mike Evans was just as impressive, punishing a questionable Commanders secondary. Take nothing away from Tampa here, though: Jayden Daniels in his first start with Kliff Kingsbury returning from college to call plays was a challenge of the unknown."
Last Week: No. 17
Fox Sports: No. 10
"We have to allow for the possibility that Washington is terrible, but it was still fun to watch Baker Mayfield & Co. score points on seven of eight possessions. And the Bucs weren’t just explosive, they were balanced, thanks to an impressive debut from rookie running back Bucky Irving. Tampa's Week 2 trip to Detroit will be a fun measuring-stick game."
Last Week: No. 15
ESPN: No.13
"The Bucs put up 37 points in Coen's Bucs debut -- the second most in Week 1. Granted, it was against a poor Commanders defense, but QB Baker Mayfield threw for four touchdowns and completed 80% of his passes. Tampa Bay punted only once, and last season's league-worst rushing attack showed signs of life, averaging 3.7 yards per rush."
Last Week: No. 21
NBC Sports: No. 6
"Keep sleeping on them; they like it that way."
Last Week: No. 9
