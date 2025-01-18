Todd Bowles Addresses Potential Buccaneers Staff Changes
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not have the best defensive outing in 2025. That's unfortunate, given that their head coach is a defensive head coach.
Tampa Bay's initial defensive stats don't look awful. They were No. 17 in points per game (29) and No. 19 in yards per game (342.2), but there are some major red flags elsewhere — the Bucs' defense was No. 31 in passing yards per game (245.3), only had six total interceptions on the year and had a lackluster pass rush.
And while head coach Todd Bowles is almost certainly staying, he was asked on Monday after the team's 23-20 playoff loss to the Washington Commanders if he planned on any coaching changes on his staff to mitigate some of these problems, he said it was too early to make any decisions like that.
"Not thinking about that right now. Again, we’re having exit interviews – we’re fresh off the loss. As the days come, we’ll go from there," Bowles said.
That being said, Bowles seems to be leaning in the direction of retaining a good part of his staff, as he made sure to praise the coaches he works with afterward and noted their previous success in Tampa Bay.
"We went to the playoffs five times with the defensive coaches we have. They’re very good coaches, obviously. A lot of things have to happen in that…We’ve got to get more interceptions, we’ve got to coach it better, but we’ve got to play it better, as well.”
Time will tell if Bowles will make any changes on his defensive staff this offseason. But for now, the team will prepare for the inevitable rush of draft season and free agency coming up in March.
