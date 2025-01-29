Bucs Gameday

Todd Bowles isn’t mad Liam Coen left Buccaneers for Jaguars, per report

New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen hasn't burned every bridge in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers, and that includes head coach Todd Bowles.

River Wells

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on before a game against the Carolina Panthers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on before a game against the Carolina Panthers. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Plenty of Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans feel spurned by Liam Coen after he secretly met with the Jacksonville Jaguars to take their head coaching job despite previously agreeing to stay in Tampa Bay as the highest-paid offensive coordinator in NFL history. However, that doesn't seem to be the case with the team's staff.

Head coach Todd Bowles has plenty of reason to be upset, given that he was expecting Coen to be retained on his staff for next year, but per Jaguars beat reporter Mia O'Brien, that doesn't appear to be the case. Per O'Brien, Todd Bowles is not mad about Coen leaving.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles watches team warm ups against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles watches team warm ups against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This seems to be in line with what Coen told Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud after his press conference about how the team reacted to him getting the job.

New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen claps after speaking and being introduced during a press conference Monday,
New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen claps after speaking and being introduced during a press conference Monday, / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Literally, I’m FaceTiming with Baker and the O-linemen in the Bahamas and they’re like, ‘Liam! Go get that! You go get that!’ ” Coen said to Stroud. “And (running back) Bucky (Irving) is telling me that he loves me. I just texted with (receiver) Mike Evans. He’s at the Pro Bowl. Guess what? If my coaches and my players, if they’re good, I’m good.”

Despite that, not everyone can be like Bowles. Coen told Stroud that he "knows" Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht is upset with him, so that's at least one bridge that still needs some mending.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski revealed the one quarterback he practiced with that wasn't Tom Brady

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Liam Coen’s awkward debut goes viral as former Bucs OC butchers Jaguars ‘Duuuval'

• Buccaneers linked to Ole Miss pass rusher in mock draft

 Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield named to 2025 Pro Bowl Games

• Tom Brady trolled Giants as Saquon Barkley, Eagles punched a Super Bowl ticket

Published |Modified
River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News