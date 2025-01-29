Todd Bowles isn’t mad Liam Coen left Buccaneers for Jaguars, per report
Plenty of Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans feel spurned by Liam Coen after he secretly met with the Jacksonville Jaguars to take their head coaching job despite previously agreeing to stay in Tampa Bay as the highest-paid offensive coordinator in NFL history. However, that doesn't seem to be the case with the team's staff.
Head coach Todd Bowles has plenty of reason to be upset, given that he was expecting Coen to be retained on his staff for next year, but per Jaguars beat reporter Mia O'Brien, that doesn't appear to be the case. Per O'Brien, Todd Bowles is not mad about Coen leaving.
This seems to be in line with what Coen told Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud after his press conference about how the team reacted to him getting the job.
“Literally, I’m FaceTiming with Baker and the O-linemen in the Bahamas and they’re like, ‘Liam! Go get that! You go get that!’ ” Coen said to Stroud. “And (running back) Bucky (Irving) is telling me that he loves me. I just texted with (receiver) Mike Evans. He’s at the Pro Bowl. Guess what? If my coaches and my players, if they’re good, I’m good.”
Despite that, not everyone can be like Bowles. Coen told Stroud that he "knows" Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht is upset with him, so that's at least one bridge that still needs some mending.
READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski revealed the one quarterback he practiced with that wasn't Tom Brady
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Liam Coen’s awkward debut goes viral as former Bucs OC butchers Jaguars ‘Duuuval'
• Buccaneers linked to Ole Miss pass rusher in mock draft
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield named to 2025 Pro Bowl Games
• Tom Brady trolled Giants as Saquon Barkley, Eagles punched a Super Bowl ticket