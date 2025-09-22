Todd Bowles responds after Buccaneers win vs. Jets
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-0 after a late comeback victory against the New York Jets in Week 3 at Raymond James Stadium.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was very pleased with his team's efforts following the win.
"It's hard to win in this league, period," Bowles said in his post-game press conference.
"Us shooting ourselves doesn't help it much, but the resiliency they had to come back and win those games [is big]. We're stacking them early this year. We've been 2-0 the past three or four years but we haven't won the third game, so that's a plus, winning the third game."
Bowles appreciates Bucs' resiliency
The Bucs could easily be 0-3 after the last three weeks, but their ability to play at a high level when it matters most is why they are 3-0 instead. It's a big deal to be undefeated at this point in the season, so the Bucs should celebrate even if they shouldn't have made things as close as it was.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield praised the defense after the win.
"I thought the defense played lights-out for us," Mayfield said. "We've just got to capitalize in the red zone and score touchdowns more. The skill group, we as a whole, I missed some throws, we didn't complete and connect on some of them. We've got to be better at that. We've just got to be able to get six instead of field goals to put ourselves in a better position."
The Bucs have to go back to the drawing board in practice this week, because improvements definitely could have been made.
In order for the Bucs to get to 4-0 when the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles come to town, the team will have to have fewer penalties.
"They fought, but we had 14 penalties," Bowles said. "It felt like it was a holding penalty on about 12 of them. That's what it felt like — I'm sure it wasn't, but at the same time we've got to be better in that area."
If they can correct their errors, the Bucs could pick up a huge win and establish themselves as a true contender in the NFC.
