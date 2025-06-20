Tom Brady tosses the Lombardi Trophy again at Fanatics event
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will remember few iconic moments like when Tom Brady tossed his Super Bowl trophy across the water during the team's 2020 Super Bowl parade. And like most things, it never quite hits the same the second time.
After Brady retired from football after the 2022 season, he went on to other ventures — he's become a commentator for FOX Sports, and he also serves as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He's also become involved with Fanatics, who makes and distributes team gear, and he recenty appeared at a fanatics event where he met up with his good friend and former Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Fanatics provided Brady with what appears to be a replica of the Lombardi Trophy, and naturally, the crowd wanted him to throw it over to Gronkowski. Gronkowski caught the ball part of the trophy, but the base broke, proving that lightning can't quite strike twice.
Perhaps it was because Gronkowski was wearing a Patriots uniform, and not a Buccaneers one. Or perhaps it was because Brady's receiver during the Super Bowl parade was former tight end Cameron Brate, not Rob Gronkowski, thus throwing the magic of the original in flux. Whatever it was, Brady made sure to rib his former teammate for the botched connection.
"You are washed up," Brady teased. "I'm taking this and going home."
Brady returned to Tampa Bay three times in 2024, watching the Bucs play the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints. He'll likely be back in 2025, and the Bucs will hope to put on a show for their franchise legend.
