Top college QB praises Buccaneers center Graham Barton at NFL Combine
Riley Leonard put together a magical senior season in 2024 as a transfer quarterback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In his sole season with Notre Dame, the big-bodied, dual-threat quarterback led the Irish all the way to the National Championship game, but came up short losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes 34-23.
Prior to captivating audiences on a national stage in 2024, Leonard flew a little bit under the radar during his first three seasons where he was leading the Duke Blue Devils football program. It was there that Leonard developed a strong chemistry with his most trusted offensive lineman, Graham Barton.
Barton, of course, was the first-round pick (26th overall) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft. This year, it's Leonard's turn to take the next step in his career, and hopefully hear his name called at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, it was time for the quarterback prospects to field questions from the media. While speaking to a crowd of reporters, Leonard was asked to offer his opinion on his former teammate at Duke, Graham Barton.
Leonard perked up and smiled almost immediately, before providing a strong endorsement for the Buccaneers' talented young center, per PewterReport.
"Dog. Graham Barton, dog. He's a guy who is going to be in the league for a long time. If you pull up his tape this year, you'll know the type of athlete he is. And then if you meet him off the field, you'll be even more impressed. So... Graham Barton, dog."
Barton had a fantastic rookie season for the Bucs, where he played a significant role in establishing Tampa Bay's OL group as one of the best in the entire league. It's important to note, however, that a lot of learning is required for a rookie to step in and play the center position at the NFL level. Not to mention, Barton was playing left tackle for the Blue Devils before he declared for the NFL Draft.
Based on Graham Barton's athleticism, IQ, and character — which his former QB discussed during his media availability at the Combine — it's fair to expect the Bucs' talented young center to take a major step forward in 2025. If he does? You can expect the Buccaneers' entire offensive line to continue their ascent among the league's best for a second consecutive season.
