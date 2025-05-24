Where does the NFC South rank among the NFL?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into 2025 as the frontrunners in the NFC South again, due to the Bucs continuing the run of winning the division for a fifth straight year.
While the Buccaneers look to extend their run of success, the rest of the NFC South faces varying degrees of uncertainty. From potential quarterback shake-ups to full-on rebuilds, each rival enters the season with question marks.
Pro Football Focus recently ranked the NFC South sixth out of the NFL’s eight divisions. Tampa Bay remains the division’s anchor thanks to a stable core and proven leadership. They have continued this success even amid notable changes year to year.
PFF highlighted the Bucs' continued dominance in the division after they finished 10-7 in the division.
“The Buccaneers have claimed the NFC South crown in four straight seasons, matching the Saints’ longest run since the division’s inception in 2002. Despite losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Tampa Bay brings back much of its core and projects once again as the division favorite, hovering around a 10-win expectation.”
The Atlanta Falcons are viewed as a wild card, full of talent but lacking defensive reliability.
“The Falcons could be primed for a breakout offensively. They boast a strong offensive line, elite skill talent in Drake London and Bijan Robinson, and the potential for fireworks if Michael Penix Jr. — who ended the 2024 season with a stellar 94.5 passing grade in Week 18 — is unleashed. Their defense, however, remains a concern and could be what holds them back from true contention.”
Carolina, after a disappointing season, could surprise some analysts if their offseason additions pan out.
“The Panthers were among the league’s worst teams last year, finishing 31st in PFF’s power rankings and earning a dismal 45.0 team defensive grade, including just a 37.5 grade against the run, said PFF. "That said, they’ve made major upgrades on defense through both free agency and the draft and added a true WR1 in Tetiaroa McMillan. Carolina could be a sneaky riser in 2025 if those pieces click.”
The Saints, however, may be entering a challenging transition phase following their disappointing season, per PFF.
“The Saints, meanwhile, appear headed for a rebuild", said PFF. "With Derek Carr now retired, uncertainty at quarterback looms, and the roster around that position may not be strong enough to compensate. A long year could be ahead in New Orleans.”
While ranking the NFC South sixth isn’t unfair based on the division's overall inconsistency in recent years, the division could surprise in 2025. Tampa Bay has shown it can win consistently, and if a team like Atlanta improves this year, the NFC South could prove to be one of the league’s most improved divisions.
