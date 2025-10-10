Why the Buccaneers must watch these 3 49ers players
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to face the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday, there are several players from the opposition who will require their full attention. Just like the Buccaneers, the 49ers have been ravaged by injuries to key players early in 2025, but they've managed to secure a division lead anyway.
A big reason for that is the play of the three players profiled below, each of whom will present significant challenges for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this matchup. Let's take a closer look at who those players are and why they are so good.
LB Fred Warner
Fred Warner is a remarkable football player. The argument can easily be made that since Aaron Donald’s retirement, Warner has assumed the position of the NFL’s best defensive player.
Not only does he have elite athleticism and instincts at the inside linebacker position, but he puts forth unprecedented effort on every single snap. Combined with his intelligence, that makes him a nightmare for opposing offenses.
Warner’s ability to defend both the run and the pass makes him a truly unique weapon in the middle of San Francisco’s defense. And despite his incredibly impressive resume — he is just 5 tackles away from passing Patrick Willis as the all-time leader in tackles for the 49ers — Warner appears to be getting better. So far in 2025, he is the only player in the NFL with an 80+ run defense and coverage grade by PFF. He is above 90 in both areas.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are very much aware of just how great Fred Warner is.
RB Christian McCaffrey
Following a season that saw him play just four games due to a leg injury, there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding Christian McCaffrey’s health heading into this season. But so far, the 29-year-old looks like the McCaffrey of old.
Even with a rotating turnstile of players at the QB, WR and TE positions, McCaffrey has maintained his status as an elite offensive weapon for San Francisco. The challenge that Christian McCaffrey presents for opposing defenses is that he is not only a highly effective rusher, but also one of the most dynamic receiving threats we’ve ever seen at the RB position.
As far as pass-catching running backs go, McCaffrey is on a historic run so far this year. Based on his production through the first 5 games of 2025, CMC is on pace to finish the year with over 200 receptions, 1500 yards, and 12 TD’s through the air. For context, the NFL record for receptions by an RB is 116, a record that McCaffrey already holds. The most receiving yards in a season by an RB is 1,097, which Del Shofner achieved way back in 1958. The most TD receptions by an RB belongs to Johnny McNally, who had 11 back in 1931.
LT Trent Williams
Despite being 37 years old, Trent Williams remains one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. Even with so many offensive pieces out of the lineup, Williams has maintained the stellar level of play he has shown throughout his career.
Currently, the 6’5”, 325-pound tackle is in the top-10 among all OT’s with an overall PFF grade of 77.8. Williams’ 78.5 run blocking grade is an anomaly for a player of his age. Considering the Seattle Seahawks’ OL managed to hold Tampa Bay’s defense without a sack in last week’s game, it’s safe to say the Buccaneers will have an even greater challenge this week as they have to navigate around the hulking presence of Trent Williams on the other side.
