Why Week 1's Buccaneers-Falcons game means so much to a Bucs defensive trio
In 2023, the Buccaneers spent five of their eight draft picks on the defensive side of the ball. On Sunday against the Falcons, three of those players will start for Tampa Bay.
In the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bucs selected relentless pass-rushing defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. In the third round, they spent a draft pick on the uber-athletic edge rusher Yaya Diaby, while drafting versatile inside linebacker SirVocea Dennis in the fifth round. Kancey and Dennis were already close due to their time at Pitt together, but the three quickly formed a bond.
As a first-round pick, Kancey was destined to see the field early; however, a calf injury knocked him out of training camp and essentially the first few games of the season. Selected on days two and three, Diaby and Dennis weren’t guaranteed anything, but they worked hard and both saw the field in their rookie seasons. Diaby rotated in during the season before taking over as a starter over the last seven games of the season. Diaby and Kancey were now starting together but missing their third member.
Dennis got playing time in 13 games as a rookie and in four games last season. He was set to take over as the starter, supplanting K.J. Britt, until he reaggravated a shoulder injury from his college days that required surgery, knocking him out for the season.
The Buccaneers' 2023 "Big 3" set to start vs. Falcons
Now that Dennis is healthy and starting alongside Lavonte David, all three members — the "Big 3”, as Diaby referred to them — will take the field on Sunday. It’s something the trio, which has formed a brotherhood amongst each other, has talked about since they were drafted, and Kancey can’t wait to have fun out on the field with his brothers.
“I don't want to say it's crazy, because we always talked about this day, but to be out there on the field at the same time, it’s going to be fun,” Kancey said. “You’re out there with guys that you came in with, that just feels like a part of a brotherhood. It’s like, dang man, we came into the NFL together and now we’re out here on the field together. It’s a great thing, and we’re going to all feed off of each other. We’re going to make plays, and we’re going to push each other as well. I can’t wait. It’s going to be fun.”
Pushing each other to be the best versions of themself on and off the field is something the three have strived for since becoming teammates, so the opportunity to start the season together means a lot to them. Diaby is especially excited to see their plans come to fruition.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s going to be super exciting to see number eight out there with us,” Diaby said. “Especially coming into this together. We’re super close, so it’s going to be super exciting to have all three of us out there at the same time, especially for Game 1. Going into my first two years, I didn’t have Calijah (Kancey) starting with me, and I didn’t have Voss (SirVoce Dennis) starting there with me. It’s going to be amazing.”
With all three healthy and set to start for the Bucs defense, Dennis thinks it's going to be amazing to get the opportunity to do something they have been talking about for a long time. Competing with and for each other is a moment they have waited for since they got together after being drafted, and now it becomes a reality.
“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Dennis said. “We talk about it every day. Whether that’s on the game, on the phone, we just talk about it. The thing about it is, we just want to have fun. Go out there and do everything we do in practice. Do everything we can together, and at the end of the day, just have fun. It’s going to be amazing. We’ve been waiting for this moment, and we just can’t wait to ball with each other. It’s all about production, it’s all about who gets there first, it’s all about making that big play. We wanna do it together, celebrate with each other, and do everything we can for each other and the team as well.”
Dennis, Diaby and Kancey now get to live out a dream they’ve talked about since getting drafted, but the moment doesn’t stop there. The trio has high expectations for themselves, as do the Bucs and their fans. Kancey has set his sights high, aiming for the league lead in sacks, while Diaby has double digits on his mind. Lavonte David has alluded to Dennis being his heir apparent once he retires, and he relishes the opportunity to show what he can do. This is just the beginning for the "Big 3,” and as they take the field on Sunday, they’ll be sure to enjoy every minute of it.
