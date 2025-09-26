Will Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield play vs. Eagles?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were hoping that All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs and star wide receiver Chris Godwin would be questionable against the Philadelphia Eagles, as that would put them on track to make their season debut in Week 4. They likely were not hoping, however, that quarterback Baker Mayfield would be, too.
Mayfield took a few hits in a win against the New York Jets last Sunday, and he popped up on the injury report with a right bicep. Mayfield didn't throw very much at all during the week (and not at all in the media window on Thursday), and head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Mayfield will officially be listed as questionable against the Eagles on Sunday due to his injury.
It comes with good news, though. Barring any major setback, Mayfield is still set to play.
Baker Mayfield expected to play vs. Buccaneers
Mayfield is as tough as they come, and he rarely misses snaps, much less games. He's never missed a game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's a good thing that isn't expected to change this Sunday — the Bucs will need him.
Mayfield has arguably been an MVP candidate so far this year, throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions on 615 passing yards. He's been an elite scrambler, running for 116 yards on 12 carries this year, and he's been the captain of the team's two-minute heroics that have won it three straight games. Mayfield remains the engine that powers the Buccaneers, so it's a good thing he'll likely be ready to go when Sunday comes around.
The Bucs are coming off the heels of a 3-0 start against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are defending Super Bowl champions. It will be a tough game, but even if Mayfield isn't 100% with his bicep, he'll be glad to likely have Godwin back in the receiving room in tandem with rookie phenom Emeka Egbuka. The Bucs can lean on their run game against the Eagles, who are giving up 5.1 yards per rush on the ground.
The Buccaneers will play the Eagles at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and when they do, Mayfield will almost certainly be under center.
