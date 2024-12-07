Will Bucky Irving Play Sunday During Buccaneers-Raiders?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have used running back Bucky Irving very well in the run game lately, so it wouldn't be great news if he wasn't able to play against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thankfully, it looks like he'll be ready to go.
Irving was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report Friday, but despite his injuries to his hip and back he suffered against the Carolina Panthers, ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler reports that Irving should be good to go against the Raiders.
Irving's last game against the Panthers was the best of his career, running for 152 yards on 25 carries. The Bucs will likely use him in a greater capacity going forward, given that game, so it will be interesting to see how the Buccaneers utilize him. Irving has had a touchdown in three straight games so he'll be looking for his fourth when he lines up in the backfield against the Raiders at 1 p.m.
