Best and Worst Graded Bucs Offensive Players vs. Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked to take a commanding lead in the NFC South when they matched up with inter-division rival the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately, they were unable to do so, as they suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Falcons in overtime, dropping their first divisional game of the season 36-30.
The Bucs' offense started hot like they did the week prior against the Eagles, but it came to a screeching halt following halftime as Baker Mayfield and the Bucs couldn't find the endzone and only mustered six total points over the final 30 minutes of game time.
Here are how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players graded out in their heartbreaking 36-30 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Highest Graded:
1. QB Baker Mayfield
PFF Grade: 83.4
3. RB Rachaad White
PFF Grade: 75.9
4. RT Justin Skule
PFF Grade: 73.6
5. LT Tristan Wirfs
PFF Grade: 39.5
2. TE Payne Durham
PFF Grade: 53.5
3. WR Kameron Johnson
PFF Grade: 57.1
5. LG Ben Bredeson
PFF Grade: 57.5
