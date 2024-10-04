Bucs Gameday

Best and Worst Graded Bucs Offensive Players vs. Falcons

The best and worst-graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players in loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Caleb Skinner

Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) shown on the field prior to the game Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) shown on the field prior to the game Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked to take a commanding lead in the NFC South when they matched up with inter-division rival the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately, they were unable to do so, as they suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Falcons in overtime, dropping their first divisional game of the season 36-30.

The Bucs' offense started hot like they did the week prior against the Eagles, but it came to a screeching halt following halftime as Baker Mayfield and the Bucs couldn't find the endzone and only mustered six total points over the final 30 minutes of game time.

Here are how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players graded out in their heartbreaking 36-30 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Highest Graded:

1. QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 90.7

2. WR Mike Evans

Mike Evans
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 83.4

3. RB Rachaad White

Rachaad White
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 75.9

4. RT Justin Skule

Justin Skule
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Justin Skule (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 73.6

5. LT Tristan Wirfs

Tristan Wirfs
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) blocks against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 73.3

Lowest Graded:

1. C Graham Barton

Graham Barton
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) lines up against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 39.5

2. TE Payne Durham

Payne Durham
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 53.5

3. WR Kameron Johnson

Kameron Johnson
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson (9) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 55.2

4. WR Cody Thompson

Cody Thompson
Aug 17, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cody Thompson (83) warms up before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 57.1

5. LG Ben Bredeson

Ben Bredeson
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson (68) talks with teammates after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 57.5

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Promising Bucs Linebacker To Miss At Least 4 Games

Published
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

