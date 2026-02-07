Baker Mayfield Reveals Super Bowl Pick For Patriots-Seahawks

Although members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization have been nothing more than observers when it comes to their role in the 2026 NFL Playoffs, that doesn't mean they aren't paying attention.

In the case of Bucs' quarterback Baker Mayfield, he certainly has been.

With Super Bowl LX all set to kick off Sunday evening at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Mayfield has been in and around the excitement going on. As the Buccaneers' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Mayfield was in attendance for the NFL Honors award show, which took place this past week.

Although Mayfield did not end up winning the award, given to veteran Commanders LB Bobby Wagner, he's still been a strong presence representing the Bucs during Super Bowl week.

Baker Makes His Super Bowl Pick

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) prepares to warm up before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

In a media appearance documented by TalkSport, Mayfield was asked about his opinion on the big game. As it turns out, Mayfield has a clear rooting interest in the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

When asked who he's picking to win the game, Mayfield offered a clear prediction.

"I've got my guy Sam Darnold, Seahawks." Mayfield proclaimed.

Mayfield and Darnold Have a Lot in Common

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) meet on the field following a game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Mayfield's support for Darnold is not surprising. The two players have an extensive history dating back to when they first entered the league. Not only were Mayfield and Darnold the first two quarterbacks selected in the 2018 NFL Draft —Mayfield was selected first overall by the Browns and Darnold was drafted 3rd by the Jets — but both players were cast aside by their original teams and eventually became teammates with the Carolina Panthers.

Another strong parallel between Mayfield and Darnold is the similar nature of their respective career trajectories. Both once highly touted prospects, Mayfield and Darnold were given up on by multiple teams before eventually finding success and earning big contracts as starters with their current teams.

In the modern NFL, it's rare to see quarterbacks get second chances, let alone third or fourth chances, before finally realizing their potential so many years after they were drafted. In the case of Mayfield and Darnold, that's a similarity they both take great pride in. And because of that shared experience and their history together, it's no surprise to learn that Darnold and the Seahawks are Mayfield's pick to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night in Santa Clara.

