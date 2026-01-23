Bruce Arians Predicts If Buccaneers' Star Mike Evans Will Retire

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been focused on filling out their coaching staff after a season that saw the Bucs miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019, which resulted in a handful of staff firings.

The Bucs have made two of the most important hires in special teams coordinator Danny Smith and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, with the rest of the support staff still to be filled.

With their coaching all but buttoned up, the Bucs will now turn their attention to roster construction with free agency, the NFL Draft and decisions to be made by current players.

Two Bucs' players in particular, Lavonte David and Mike Evans, are weighing their retirement decisions, and when asked on a recent appearance on the Up & Adams show, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians gave some insight on what he thinks will unfold.

Arians 'Shocked' if Mike Evans Retires

"I don't know about Mike [Evans]," exclaimed Arians. "I think Lavonte [David] is going to retire, but I never count him out because he goes back every year, see how he's feeling. The guy's amazing, I mean, he just stays in great shape. I'd be shocked if Mike retires."

Arians had a bit more to say about David retiring, but he ultimately believes that the legendary linebacker will hang up the cleats. However, despite not going in depth on the topic, Arians believes that Evans will be back in the red & pewter in 2026.

Evans' career is already legendary and worthy of a first-ballot Hall of Fame induction with All-Pro honors, 11 consecutive seasons of 1,000 receiving yards and a Super Bowl to go with it, but is he ready to call it quits?

Evans has been open about his decision, acknowledging that it will take some time for him to decide, but also noting the difference in emotions he has when he's not on the field compared to when he is.

Evans will likely take into account the Bucs' hiring of Zac Robinson and how he sees himself being utilized within the new offense. While a concern on the outside, Robinson was able to get Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver Drake London to have an explosive last couple of seasons, which lines up exceptionally well with the skillset that Evans has.

Arians would find it shocking if Evans were to retire, and here at BucsGameday, we feel the same. Evans might be getting older, but he has shown he still has that juice to compete at the highest of levels against the best defenders in the league.

With new life perhaps sprouting in One Buc with the new hire, Evans could see himself continuing to impact the Bucs' offense for at least a couple more seasons in search of that second Super Bowl championship.

