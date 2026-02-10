The One Offseason Move That Makes the Buccaneers Super Bowl Contenders

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have work to do to avoid the demise they suffered in 2025. After four straight seasons at the head of the NFC South, the Buccaneers saw their throne overtaken by the Carolina Panthers in 2024, ending their reign and knocking them out of the playoffs entirely.

Wholesale changes have already begun to be made in Tampa Bay with the staff being overhauled following the completion of the season, but they will now focus on figuring out the roster through free agency, the 2026 NFL Draft, or even via trade.

The Bucs have plenty of areas where they must improve across the depth chart. However, when we looked deep at the one thing the Buccaneers needed to pay most attention to this offseason if they hope to once again reach Super Bowl contender status, it became glaringly clear that they must elevate their pass rush.

Add Proven Veteran Presence

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Generating pressures on opposing quarterbacks has plagued the Buccaneers in recent seasons, and it honestly has had a negative impact across the defense, not just the unit itself. Without a lack of pressure from the outside, the Bucs' linebackers and secondary have been asked to stay in coverage much longer. This is less than ideal for a team that wants to be aggressive on that side of the ball.

READ MORE: Mike Evans’ Agent Drops Major Hint About NFL Future Going Into 2026 Buccaneers' Season

The Bucs haven't had an elite pass rush from their edge defenders since the days of Jason Pierre-Paul during the Super Bowl run and Tom Brady era, but if they hope to be viewed as they once were they must acquire an elite-level edge rusher that can not only create presurres for himself, but those around him like Yaya Diaby, and come away with sacks.

Tampa Bay should have plenty of cap room once they restructure some contracts, make cuts, and decide where they want to allocate their funds. With that, they should go the route of acquiring a veteran edge rusher with proven production in recent seasons to come in on a short two to three-year deal.

Maxx Crosby has been the hot name mentioned here due to the news coming out of Las Vegas that he will not return to the Raiders despite not being a free agent this offseason. The Bucs could offer the Raiders a solid trade package for him, and he would fit in well with a team needing some sort of leadership voice.

While netting Crosby would be a huge win for the Buccaneers, they could look to add a veteran presence without giving up as much. With guys like Rashan Gary possibly on the table after a down year, and the likes of Trey Hendrickson, Odafe Oweh, and Jaelan Phillips set to hit the open market, the Bucs should find themselves a legit playmaker off the edge that should be an improvement over Haason Reddick.

Continue to Add via the NFL Draft

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Jay Glazer Slams Buccaneers’ Decision to Keep Todd Bowles in 2026

Last offseason, the Buccaneers thought they had found lightning in a bottle after drafting former FCS University of Central Arkansas standout David Walker in the fourth round with the 121st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Walker, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending ACL tear before the season even began, landing him on injured reserve and not giving us the opportunity to see what he can provide to the edge rusher position.

The Bucs have drafted an edge rusher in four of the last five drafts, but only one has shown any promise in Yaya Diaby. While Jason Licht hasn't had much success drafting pass rushers, he and the rest of the front office shouldn't abandon adding one in the 2026 draft.

This year's draft is great for edge rushers and pass rushers as a whole if you make it up to the linebacker level, and the Bucs should take advantage of that. With names like Auburn's Keldric Faulk and Miami's Akheem Mesidor frequently being linked to the Bucs with the 15th overall pick, the Bucs could have a two-deep monster of a pass rush as long as they are able to snag a guy in free agency or via trade, and Walker can come back healthy.

While one might question adding so many edges in one offseason, it shouldn't be that big of a deal for the Buccaneers. This area has struggled more so than any other position group. It needs an overhaul, and if it doesn't, then the Bucs will find themselves in a similar position they have been the past few seasons – a team with a mid defense with no aggressiveness that could lead to the firing of their head coach.

READ MORE: Should the Buccaneers Try to Get Rachaad White Back In Free Agency?

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Conversation Linking Buccaneers, Maxx Crosby Grows During Super Bowl Week

• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Stays In-House With New Defensive Coaching Hires

• This Falcons Offensive Star Joining Buccaneers Would Make Sense

• Buccaneers Star Mike Evans Given Ideal Landing Spot To Reunite With Former Coach