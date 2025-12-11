How to watch Buccaneers vs Falcons (Week 15): TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off one of the worst losses of the season in Week 14, losing to the New Orleans Saints, who are in the running as one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Fortunately for the Bucs, the loss didn't cost them the NFC South just yet, but it did put them in a tie with the Carolina Panthers with just four games left in the season. Tampa Bay will have an opportunity to rectify that and release its frustrations on Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons, whom they haven't faced since Week 1 of this season.

Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got you covered. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to follow every snap live, BucsGameday has all the details you need.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Game Details

• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons

• Date: Sunday, December 11th

• Kickoff Time: 8:15 PM EST

• Location: Tampa, Florida | Raymond James Stadium

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What channel is Buccaneers vs Falcons on?

The Buccaneers-Falcons game will air on Prime Video.

How to stream Buccaneers vs Falcons live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NFL+ (mobile only)

• FuboTV (free trial available)

READ MORE: Buccaneers Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul talks surprising return

Radio and live audio

• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)

• Falcons Radio Network (92.9 The Game in Atlanta)

• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Buccaneers vs Falcons betting odds

Odds provided by DraftKings.

• Spread: Buccaneers -4.5

• Over/Under: 44.5

• Moneyline: Buccaneers -238, Falcons +195

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off a close victory over the Atlanta Falcons the first time these two teams met in Week 1 and will be looking to bounce back in a primetime Thursday Night Football matchup.

The Falcons are desperate at the moment after losing starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the season and are likely to be without star wide receiver Drake London for the matchup in Tampa Bay as well. Kirk Cousins has shown he knows how to attack Todd Bowles' defense, so it will be important to get after the veteran and limit him from getting the ball to the likes of tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson.

The Buccaneers suffered yet another injury on the offensive side of the ball in their loss to the Saints, losing guard Ben Bredeson for at least the rest of the regular season. However, it appears they will be getting back some other important pieces from injury in Tristan Wirfs, Mike Evans, and even Jalen McMillan.

Tampa Bay must get this thing rolling, or they will be in serious danger of not only losing the NFC South but also missing the playoffs entirely. It is up to those inside the locker room and front office to figure it out, and this will be the perfect opportunity to show that they can climb out of the trench that they have now dug themselves.

READ MORE: Buccaneers offensive starter lands on injured reserve ahead of Week 15

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers legend has hilarious reaction to signing of Jason Pierre-Paul

• Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield significantly struggling in crucial area

• Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka gives honest thoughts on performance vs. Saints

• Buccaneers' Mike Evans pushing for return to field