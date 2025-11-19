Bucs’ Baker Mayfield and wife make big announcement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now lost two straight games coming off their bye week after suffering a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 in a back-and-forth affair.
The Buccaneers are still sitting in a solid spot to make the playoffs, but will have to hope they start getting some injured guys back into the fold as they gear up to bump their midseason slump of losing three of their last four and finish the season strong.
While things on the field are of the utmost importance to the Bucs' season, there has been another announcement that has captured the hearts of not only Buccaneers' fans, but also fans of quarterback Baker Mayfield, as he and his wife Emily announced they will be welcoming their second child into the world. This time, a baby boy.
Baker and Emily Mayfield excited to welcome baby No. 2
The Mayfields took to their social media accounts to announce the big news, with Emily's due date coming sometime in the Bucs' offseason in April of 2026. Emily gave birth to their first daughter, Kova Jade Mayfield, a little over a year and a half ago.
Mayfield has impeccable timing, as this will now be the second Mayfield baby born during the Buccaneers' offseason.
We have seen players in the past receive boosts from personal successes in life, from marriage to children, so maybe the same could be said for Mayfield after the announcement?
Who knows, but we can only hope. Mayfield's play hasn't been quite up to par with how he started the season, and the Bucs could use some improvement from him here in the final stretch of the season. With guys like Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans looking to be nearing returns, there is no doubt that Mayfield's production and comfort level will return.
