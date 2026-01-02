How to watch Buccaneers vs Panthers (Week 18): TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in real danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in five years, and will not only need a victory in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers, but also a win by the New Orleans Saints over the Atlanta Falcons if they hope to keep their playoff streak alive.

The Buccaneers have faltered heavily down the stretch, losing their early-season momentum, but still have an outside shot at winning the division. A win in a rematch against the Panthers will help, but ultimately, they have placed themselves in this position. In a Saturday matchup following the holiday season, it will be imperative for the team to come out strong.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers Game Details

• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers

• Date: Saturday, January 3rd

• Kickoff Time: 4:30 PM EST

• Location: Tampa, Florida | Raymond James Stadium

What channel is Buccaneers vs Panthers on?

The Buccaneers-Panthers game will air on ABC/ESPN. Check your local listings for channel information.

How to stream Buccaneers vs Panthers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NFL+ (mobile only)

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)

• Panthers Radio Network (99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte)

• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Buccaneers vs Panthers betting odds

Odds provided by DraftKings.

• Spread: Buccaneers -3

• Over/Under: 43.5

• Moneyline: Buccaneers -155, Panthers +130

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers preview

If the Buccaneers could have just handled business when these two teams met just a couple of weeks ago, they would not currently be in the position they are in. In their 23-20 loss in Week 16 to Carolina, some miscues, lack of execution, and a bad Baker Mayfield turnover cost the Bucs a much needed division win.

They now have no control over their playoff hopes after losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, and even with a win against the Panthers, there is no guarantee that they will come out on top in the NFC South.

The Buccaneers have struggled on both sides of the ball and will need both sides to play much better the second time around against the Panthers. Mayfield hasn't been himself as he deals with injuries, but the offense must get more creative and be effective in doing so. Limiting turnovers will be huge here as the Panthers love to take away the ball on defense.

The Bucs' defense allowed Bryce Young to look like prime Mayfield in their first matchup and they must do a better job at turning pressures into sacks. They did solid against the Panthers' run game in Week 16 despite not being very strong in this area throughout the season, so hopefully they can do it again against Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard.

The Bucs will be without some key players in this one, with starting cornerback Jamel Dean and edge rusher Anthony Nelson out, so young players will once again be asked to step up in big moments. The Panthers are looking like a much healthier bunch coming into this one, with just two players ruled out with a handful of others questionable. Expect that to change once inactives are listed prior to kick.

It is all on the line for the Bucs, and they must take care of business against the Panthers before turning their attention to Sunday's matchup between the Saints and Falcons. If they aren't able to do so, then their season will be over, with plenty of moves likely to be made this offseason.

