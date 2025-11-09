How to watch Buccaneers vs Patriots: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off their bye, looking to start the second half of the season strong as they face off against another legit contender in the New England Patriots.
Sitting at 6-2 and in first place in the NFC South, the Buccaneers would love to pick up a huge win against one of the top teams in the league. Drake Maye has been exceptional for the Pats in year two and will give the Bucs secondary a challenge. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield is making a case of his own to be the MVP, and he will be getting his right tackle, Luke Goedeke, back in time for the home stretch.
Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere or tuning in on the radio, we've got you covered. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to follow every snap live, BucsGameday has all the details you need.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots Game Details
• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots
• Date: Sunday, November 9th
• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST
• Location: Tampa, Florida | Raymond James Stadium
What channel is Buccaneers vs Patriots on?
The Buccaneers-Patriots game will air on CBS. Check your local listings for coverage.
How to stream Buccaneers vs Patriots live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)
• Patriots Radio Network (98.5 The Sports Hub in New England)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Buccaneers vs Patriots betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Buccaneers -2.5
• Over/Under: 48.5
• Moneyline: Buccaneers -150, Patriots +125
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Buccaneers vs Patriots preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots are both sitting at two losses when they meet up in Raymond James Stadium, looking to separate themselves in the pecking order of the NFL's best.
All of the talk leading up to this one has been around the two MVP candidates in Baker Mayfield and Drake Maye, and for good reason. The matchup between these two is bound to bring excitement to televisions across America, but it could be up to the other side of the ball to pull out the victory for either side.
On offense, the Buccaneers will look to take advantage of a weak Patriots red zone defense. Getting Luke Goedeke back on the line will be a huge plus for the Bucs, and they will have to lean heavily on the offensive line in this one as they face the best run-stopping defensive line in the country.
On defense, the Bucs will try to get after Drake Maye to make him uncomfortable. It will be imperative for Todd Bowles to draw up unique blitzes against Maye to keep him off-balanced and force him into making throws he doesn't want to make. If they can do this, then the Bucs' secondary could have a fantastic day, especially with Kayshon Boutte and Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined with injuries.
