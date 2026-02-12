Buccaneers May Have Missed Playoffs, But They're Trending In the Right Direction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping their draft class this spring performs like it did this past season.

The Buccaneers had one of the best rookie crops in the league for the 2025 campaign, earning a "B+" on NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice's report card.

"Modern offenses want receivers who can move all over the formation, like Emeka Egbuka. Modern defenses want cornerbacks who can play inside and outside, like Jacob Parrish. Nice to check two trend boxes in one draft," Filice wrote.

"As a prospect, Egbuka was actually viewed by many as a slot-only receiver, but he took two-thirds of his snaps on the perimeter in Year 1. The production waned in the second half of the season, as Tampa Bay’s receiving corps returned to health, but Egbuka still finished with the second-most receiving yards (938) and the highest yards-per-catch figure (14.9) in this rookie class, proving he can win in all areas at the NFL level.

"Parrish was a Day 1 starter at nickelback, and he excelled as a physical presence on the inside all season long. At times, though, injuries forced him outside, and the 5-10, 198-pounder acquitted himself quite well. Todd Bowles, a former NFL defensive back and longtime secondary coach, absolutely loves Parrish, recently calling him Tampa Bay’s best corner in 2025."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Buccaneers Rookie Class Earns Positive Grade

The only teams that got a better grade than the Buccaneers were the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, and Chicago Bears.

The Bucs' record may not have reflected how well the rookies were performing, but it's a sign the front office is trending in the right direction.

If the Bucs can stack another strong draft class or two, they should find themselves back at the top of the NFC South very soon.

