Will Buccaneers' Chris Godwin play against the Los Angeles Rams?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some tough games in the 2025 season, but now, they're slated to play arguably the best team in the NFL in the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.
They're also set to miss some of their best players, including cornerback Jamel Dean and tackle Ben Bredeson, but wideout Chris Godwin was questionable to play on the team's injury report Friday. It's been a while since he's been back in action, so it begs the question — is Godwin ready to hit the field again?
Will Chris Godwin play vs. Rams?
Yes, he will. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Godwin, listed as questionable to play against the Rams on the team's injury report, is slated to go on Sunday for his first in-game action since Week 5 of the regular season.
Godwin last played against the Seattle Seahawks this season, only his second game — he returned to the team from a brutal ankle dislocation last year in Week 4 of this season against the Philadelphia Eagles. He's been shaking the rust off in those two games, catching six passes for 52 yards, but he injured the fibula on his previously injured leg and has been out for six games since then. Now, he's back just in time to face off against a juggernaut of a Rams team.
Godwin's veteran presence will help boost a receiving corps that desperately needs it. Rookies Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson, while successful, are still rookies, and Godwin adds a veteran presence and a new threat at wideout that teams have to pay attention too. His ability to play allows OC Josh Grizzard to expand his playbook, and the Bucs and quarterback Baker Mayfield could reap the rewards on that come Sunday.
The Bucs play the Rams at 8:20 p.m. EST in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
