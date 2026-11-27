The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking for just their fourth win of the season when they host the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football.

However, if they are unable to come away with a victory, it seems like the season will be almost completely wrapped up with Tampa Bay falling to 3-8 and three games out of the NFC South lead.

Todd Bowles has consistently been at the center of fans' frustrations, but this year his defense has been playing at an elite level, with many of the issues coming from Zac Robinson and the offensive side of the ball.

Despite Bowles' improved defense, NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler still believe that his coaching seat is hot as we head into the final stretch of the season.

ESPN Analysts Foresee Change in Tampa Bay

"Situations I'm watching for potential change at the end of the season include the Jets, Buccaneers, Colts, Eagles and maybe Commanders, though Dan Quinn seems to be turning things around in D.C.," Graziano wrote.

"The Bucs could wait until season's end for clarity on Todd Bowles' future, though Monday night vs. Carolina feels important (the Bucs would be three games out in the NFC South with a loss)," Fowler added.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowles took over as the Bucs' head coach in 2022 when Bruce Arians handed him the keys, but his tenure has been plagued with lackluster rosters, poor in-game decision-making, and, outside of this year, declining defensive play.

Bowles has consistently been under scrutiny and at the top of hot-seat lists throughout his time in Tampa Bay.

Still, if the Bucs were to lose to the Panthers on Monday night and miss the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, it would be hard to imagine that the Glazers would retain him for another season despite their admiration for him as a man and person.

It would be hard-pressed to see the Glazers fire Bowles midseason, as they have never once done so since owning the team, but a loss against the Panthers would likely be the writing on the wall for the future of Bowles as the Bucs' head man.

If Bowles is out in Tampa Bay at the end of the season, there will be rumblings on whether or not general manager Jason Licht will also be retained.

It's an all-important matchup for everyone in One Buc this weekend, and if Bowles and his staff want to remain with the team, they must go out and put up a performance similar to the first meeting against the Panthers.

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