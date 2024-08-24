Kyle Trask Delivers 4th Quarter Dime for Bucs' 3rd TD vs. Dolphins
With Baker Mayfield being relegated to just one offensive series across the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' three preseason games, Kyle Trask — a second-round pick by the team in 2021 — has taken advantage of his opportunities. That said, he saved his best performance for last.
In Friday night's preseason game vs. the Miami Dolphins, the final tune up for both teams before the regular season kicks off in a few weeks, Trask was sharp.
In the fourth quarter, with the Buccaneers leading 17-14, Trask led an impressive drive into the end zone to extend the team's lead to 23-14 before the extra point was made.
The red zone opportunity came after an impressive run by second-year player, Sean Tucker, who took a handoff and scampered 12 yards deep into Miami territory.
From within the five-yard line, the Buccaneers failed to punch the ball into the end zone on three consecutive attempts. Then, on fourth down, Trask calmly dropped back and delivered a beautiful ball into a bucket for receiver, Tanner Knue, who made a great catch for the score.
At that point in the game, Trask had connected on 16/22 attempts for 139 yards and 2 TDs.
It's been an impressive, though not spectacular, preseason for Trask. The former Florida Gator has done more than enough to earn his spot as Baker Mayfield's backup quarterback for the 2024 season.
