Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Could Do What Even Tom Brady Couldn't
When Tom Brady became the most accomplished quarterback in Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise history, it was chalked up to the player himself being great, of course, but also to the team's complete lack of a franchise quarterback throughout its existence.
Even the team's previous Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Brad Johnson, never really held the mantle of 'best quarterback in franchise history' for the Buccaneers.
Who that honor went to before Brady would be a debate between stats, performance, and potential - some would say Steve Young. even though he never did much for Tampa Bay specifically.
And while current Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has no interest in comparing himself to Brady or anyone else, if he's going to become the team's best ever QB, he'll have to win at least one Super Bowl for sure. But winning an award even Brady didn't while in Tampa would help his cause as well.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rank Low in Young NFL Talent According to ESPN
"Could Baker cook up a historic MVP run six years after he lost out on Offensive Rookie of the Year honors to (Philadelphia Eagles running back) Saquon Barkley? As Tom Brady's successor, Mayfield becoming the first Buccaneer to haul in the ultimate individual hardware would certainly be a statement," Grant Gordon of NFL.com says when projecting who might win the MVP award for seven franchises that have never won it. "Many thought Brady should’ve won his fourth career MVP in 2021. Instead, Rodgers got MVP No. 4 and Tampa's franchise-long MVP drought carried on. Many counted out Mayfield and the Bucs a season ago, but the 2018 No. 1 overall pick turned in the best season of his career to propel Tampa to its third straight NFC South title and an unlikely run to the Divisional Round. Mayfield posted career highs in passing yards (4,044), touchdowns (28) and completion percentage (64.3) while garnering his first Pro Bowl nod. If Mayfield clicks with new Bucs OC Liam Coen, another sensational season could be on the horizon and perhaps a Mayfield MVP candidacy will follow."
The New Orleans Saints join the Buccaneers as NFC South teams who have never housed a league MVP, and Gordon projects if they get their first this year, it'll be running back Alvin Kamara bringing home the individual honor.
Doing so would make him the first running back to win MVP since Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings) did it in 2012.
READ MORE: What Does a 'Successful' 2024 Season Look Like For Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
