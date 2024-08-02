5 Key Takeaways From Day 8 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially made it through eight days of practice, and preseason is drawing ever closer.
As always, BucsGameday was there in person to report on the action, and we've got five takeaways for you down below:
Tight ends put in some work
It must be National Tight Ends Day in Tampa Bay, because quarterbacks put the position to the test on Friday.
Cade Otton, Payne Durham and Devin Culp all got balls thrown their way quite a bit today, with some nice catches in the seam for all three. Culp may have gotten the most work, as he had a number of nice catches all over the field, particularly toward the end of practice.
WR Rakim Jarrett had a strong day
Rakim Jarrett had the catch on training camp on Day 6, and he continues to impress. He had a lot of work today, and that included one particular play where he split the middle of the field and evaded linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. for a huge deep ball gain. The team has a lot of talented receivers, but Jarrett will likely still find himself on the 53-man roster when all is said and done.
QB John Wolford continues to struggle
John Wolford was tabbed as a potential QB2 after knowing Liam Coen's offense, but he hasn't looked up to task. He's thrown quite a few interceptions this camp, with another one coming today at the hands of linebacker Vi Jones. He's typically playing with the second or third team, so those types of play could be rough if he truly wants the backup job.
Defense causes turnovers
Speaking of turnovers, it wasn't just that Vi Jones pick. Jamel Dean also got in on the action, grabbing his second pick of training camp over Baker Mayfield. If he can hold on to the ball this year, the Bucs defense could be dangerous.
WR Kameron Johnson remains sidelined
Wideout Kameron Johnson has looked pretty good so far in camp, having a nice Day 6 in particular, but he's been sidelined for the past two days of camp. Head coach Todd Bowles mentioned after practice that he's nursing a rib injury, so hopefully he'll be back with the team soon to continue an impressive go of things.
