5 Key Takeaways From Day 6 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
It was an indoor practice for the Bucs on Day 6, and that means it was a lot cooler than it usually is. The night practice is currently the only one the Bucs have scheduled, so the players were sure to savor it.
As always, BucsGameday was there in person to report on the action, and we've got five takeaways for you down below:
Things were getting chippy
There's something about the indoor practice facility. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a fight inside when linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle hit Rachaad White, and this year, there were a few mini-scraps during scrimmage.
LB K.J. Britt found himself in a few of them, as he ended up having little scuffles with WR Trey Palmer and tackle Justin Skule, who was filling in for Tristan Wirfs. Pads were on for the second day, so these things can happen, but HC Todd Bowles will want to limit them.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers OL in Starting Competition Leaves Practice With Injury
Sua Opeta leaves with an injury
Left guard Sua Opeta left practice with a knee injury, and that's something the team will want to look out for.
Opeta is currently in the left guard competition with Ben Bredeson, but whoever loses that competition will be valuable depth. The Bucs will certainly hope that he can return sooner than later and get back to competing in pads.
Rakim Jarrett makes the catch of camp
Rakim Jarrett had a strong mandatory minicamp, and now, he's made one of the best plays we've had so far in six days.
Jarrett climbed the ladder and made a fantastic catch at the back of the end zone, mossing the DB and grabbing the football from Kyle Trask. It was a hell of a grab, and it will likely be tough for Todd Bowles to make cuts with how talented this wide receiver room is in Tampa Bay.
Baker Mayfield's deep ball still needs work
The good news is that Baker Mayfield is taking plenty of shots downfield in camp. The bad news is he still occasionally struggles with them.
Tuesday was another bad day for Mayfield's deep ball, as he missed three deep shots, coming to Trey Palmer and Jalen McMillan among others. The good news is that he had a great throw to Cade Otton down the seam on an intermediate bullet pass, and it got a great cheer out of the crowd.
Tavierre Thomas keeps cooking
Tavierre Thomas picked off a ball from Baker Mayfield on Tuesday, making a (quite frankly very easy) read and taking it to the house.
That's notable in itself, but it should also be mentioned that's the pick is Thomas' third in six days. Tykee Smith is likely to start at nickel, but Thomas is certainly making that decision hard by continuing to show out.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs Clears Rumors Regarding Contract Negotiations
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Says Second-Year Linebacker Will Have 'Instrumental' Role
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Has The 'Keys To The Bus'
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Sets Clear Goal for 2024 Season
• Optimism in Tampa Bay: Buccaneers Already Appear ‘Faster’ and ‘Better’ Than Last Year