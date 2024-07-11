Bucs Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Tight End

We take a look at the Buccaneers' roster prior to training camp while highlighting potential battles to watch. 

JC Allen

Training camp inches ever closer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there are still a lot of uncertainties that will need to be answered when players report to the Advent training facility.  Roster spots are up for grabs as well as key battles for starting positions along the offense and defense. A new offense is also being installed that will take time to learn the intricacies. And rookies who are set to have key roles on the team will need to show they can handle the first obstacle in their inaugural season. 

Throughout this series, we'll examine the battles for starting jobs, backup positions, and players vying for final roster spots. Up next is the tackle position.

Starter

Cade Otton

In his sophomore season, Otton turned in a solid year. He finished with 47 receptions for 455 yards and reeled in four scores. He proved that he could be an every down tight end in the league, playing in 98% of the team's offensive snaps. There is certainly room for improvement entering his third season, especially as a blocker. But he did improve in that area as the season progressed. In a league void of top-flight tight ends, Otton is a more than viable starting option and his development should continue in 2024.

Backups

Payne Durham

The Bucs are high on Durham, the team's fifth-round pick in 2023. It took a while for him to get going last season, but towards the end of the year, he was on the receiving end of some highlight-reel receptions from quarterback Baker Mayfield. Bucs general manager Jason Licht has called Durham one of the players he is most excited to see take the next leap, and if the former college red zone threat can prove he can do so, the offense will be in better shape for it.

Battle For The Third Spot

Ko Kieft

Kieft is penciled in as the third tight end on the roster at a position where I think they keep just three compared to the four they carried in 2023. The team's blocking specialist hasn't shown he can be a reliable threat in the passing game and that may hinder him with a new challenger on the roster. However, he has been a special teams maven for the Bucs, logging over 550 snaps on multiple units over his career. The third spot will be a battle to watch throughout training camp.

Devin Culp

The Bucs went back to the draft in the seventh round to fill out the tight end room with another Husky. Culp is the opposite of Kieft as more of a move tight end and had the fastest 40-time of any tight end at the combine. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen talked about the benefits of having a move tight end on the offense during his introductory press and his teams with the Rams had them in Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee. While not a polished blocker he is a willing one and isn't afraid to get his nose dirty.

Vying For A Spot

Tanner Taula

Taula has had an impressive offseason after spending the 2023 season on the practice squad. Coaches have mentioned him as someone who has taken the next step but faces difficult odds at cracking the active roster. However, a spot likely remains for him on the practice squad if he continues to show up during training camp.

David Wells

Wells started off the 2023 season as the number two tight end on the roster but quickly fell out of favor and ended up getting moved to the practice squad midseason. He has bounced around the league throughout the years and could land back on the practice squad but he will need to have a stellar camp.

Summary

The top of the roster is set for the Bucs with Otton and Durham but the battle for the third spot will be an interesting one to watch throughout camp. One thing that will be important to watch will be special teams snaps between Kieft and Culp and how the new kickoff rules change how rosters are constructed. If Otton can continue his ascension and Durham can be the player he showed last season, the Bucs will be in good shape in 2024 with possible contributions from whoever wins the battle for the third tight end spot.

