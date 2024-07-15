CBS Sports Names 1999 Catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Biggest Do-Over
There are defining plays throughout a franchise's history. These plays can be organizationally changing positively or negatively, sometimes leaving a sour taste in the team's and fans' mouths for years or perhaps even lifetimes.
Those negative instances in a game will be ones that folks will look back on and think "What could have been" or "What if". For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that biggest do-over, according to CBS Sports, is way back in 1999 when they faced off against the Greatest Show on Turf, the St. Louis Rams, and QB Kurt Warner.
"Shaun King's ruled incomplete pass to Bert Emanuel (it would have counted in today's NFL) sealed the Buccaneers' fate in their 11-6 loss to the Rams in the 1999 NFC Championship game. But that play wouldn't have mattered had Kurt Warner not hit Ricky Proehl for the go-ahead score with 4:50 remaining.
Despite playing a near-perfect game against the "Greatest Show on Turf," the Buccaneers' pass rush just missed getting to Warner, whose pass just evaded the reach of cornerback Brian Kelly. Arriving just after Proehl pulled in Warner's pass was Hall of Fame safety John Lynch, who said he replayed the play in his head countless times in the days following the game."
Devastating. A couple of plays here and there can be the difference in the history of a franchise. The Buccaneers played well holding the Rams to just 11 total points, but it just wasn't enough on this day. Had the Bucs made this play they likely would have found themselves in the Super Bowl with a great shot to win their first-ever Lombardi Trophy as the Rams would go on to become the eventual Super Bowl champions.
The taste might have been sour, but it didn't take the Buccaneers long to find themselves back in contention for a Super Bowl, winning the organization's first just a few years later in large part due to Ronde Barber's game-sealing pick-six against the Eagles in the 2002 NFC Championship game.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.
