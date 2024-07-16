NFL Ends Domestic Abuse Investigation of Former Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins
The NFL has ended its investigation of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins, who was accused by his estranged wife Maria Castillos of domestic abuse in May of this year.
In a statement, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that there was no "sufficient evidence" that Thompkins had violated the league's personal conduct policy, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman:
"Following a review of the matter, the league did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy," McCarthy said.
Castillos, who is getting a divorce from Thompkins, released photos on her TikTok that appeared to show bruises on her body that she claimed Thompkins had caused. The Buccaneers released Thompkins with an injury designation during mandatory minicamp not long after the images were posted, and Thompkins later filed a defamation lawsuit against Castillos. Per Auman, those images have now been deleted from Castillos' TikTok account.
Thompkins' attorney, Brett Gallaway, made the following statement after the investigation, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud:
"We are very appreciative of the league’s quick turn around and determination related to Deven’s investigation and will now focus all our legal efforts on fully vindicating his name and reputation in the civil proceeding against his estranged wife. In the interim, Deven can focus his efforts on being re-signed and having another banner NFL season this year.”
Thompkins played two seasons in Tampa Bay, where he netted 22 catches for 115 yards and one touchdown in the passing game and 10 rushes for 82 yards in the rushing game. He was mainly utilized by the team as a kick returner, where he averaged 21.1 yards on 28 kickoff returns and 9.5 yards on 31 punt returns.
