Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: 53-Man Roster Prediction
Training camp has officially kicked off for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there are still a lot of uncertainties that will need to be answered when players report to the Advent training facility. Roster spots are up for grabs as well as key battles for starting positions along the offense and defense. A new offense is also being installed and that will take time to learn the intricacies. And rookies who are set to have key roles on the team will need to show they can handle the first obstacle in their inaugural season.
Throughout this series, we've examined the battles for starting jobs, backup positions, and players vying for final roster spots. Here is my 53-man roster prediction:
Quarterbacks - 2
Baker Mayfield
Kyle Trask
Practice squad: John Wolford
Summary:
The Bucs roll into the season was just two quarterbacks like they did last season. Wolford wants to be in Tampa Bay and it makes sense for him to come back to the practice squad the team will need roster spots at other positions.
Running Backs - 3
Rachaad White
Chase Edmonds
Bucky Irving
Practice squad: Sean Tucker
Summary:
As they ended up last season, the Bucs carry just three runningbacks on the active roster with Tucker headed to the practice squad. White will carry the load while Edmonds and Irving spell him and offer a change of pace with their different styles of running.
Wide Receiver - 6
Mike Evans
Chris Godwin
Trey Palmer
Jalen McMillan
Rakim Jarrett
Kam Johnson
Practice squad: Cephus Johnson, Sterling Shepherd, Ryan Miller
Summary:
The surprise here is probably Shepherd being left off the 53-man roster, but at his age and with his injury history, he just doesn't offer much on special teams. He's edged out by Johnson an undrafted free agent who will also factor in the return game. A spot on the practice squad, similar to the route David Moore took with the Bucs last year, seems likely for Shepherd. Miller came on during offseason work while Johnson gives the team a big-bodied 6'5" receiver to develop and run the scout team.
Tight End - 3
Cade Otton
Payne Durham
Devin Culp
Practice squad: Tanner Taula
Summary:
Kieft is edged out here as the Bucs elect to keep a move tight end on the roster over a pure blocker. Culp will need to show out on special teams to warrant this move, but Kieft likely lands on his feet elsewhere. Taula has flashed growth this offseason and is kept around to develop further. The Bucs will need Otton to take a step as a blocker and Payne to progress in year two.
Offensive Line - 10
Tristan Wirfs
Ben Bredeson
Graham Barton
Cody Mauch
Luke Goedeke
Robert Hainsey
Sua Opeta
Brandon Walton
Justin Skule
Elijah Klein
Practice Squad: Silas Dzansi, Avery Jones, Luke Haggard
Summary:
Graham and Bredeson emerge victorious in their battles for center and left guard respectively, While Wirfs and Goedke man the outside. Mauch has gotten bigger as he looks to make the jump in Year 2 and the Bucs have solid depth across the line with Hainsey and Opeta along the interior and Skule and Walton at tackle. Walton can actually play all five spots across the line, giving the Bucs flexibility. Klein was my 53rd player, as I think the Bucs don't want to risk him on waivers and he has a bright future with the team.
Defensive Line - 5
Vita Vea
Calijah Kancey
Logan Hall
Greg Gaines
William Gholston
Practice squad: Mike Greene, Judge Culpepper
Summary:
The Bucs keep just five defensive linemen in my prediction, but they could forego depth at another position to keep a sixth. With the new practice squad rules allowing up to three elevations, the team could add two defensive linemen to the practice squad and utilize depth at other positions instead. Kancey and Vea are primed for big seasons while Hall needs to prove he can show growth in Year 3. Gholston and Gaines provide solid versatility and depth behind the starters.
Outside Linebacker - 6
Yaya Diaby
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Anthony Nelson
Chris Braswell
Markess Watts
Jose Ramirez
Practice squad: Shaun Peterson Jr
Summary:
Bucs go heavy at outside linebacker with youth at the position. The new kickoff rules will likely require a different body type than in years past, which will benefit the linebacker positions the most. Diaby is an emerging star while JTS and Nelson provide veteran leadership and versatile play. Braswell should challenge for significant snaps early on while Watts and Ramirez have been lauded for their work and understanding of the defense all offseason.
Inside Linebacker - 5
Lavonte David
K.J. Britt
SirVocea Dennis
J.J. Russell
Kalen DeLoach
Practice squad: Antonio Grier Jr.
Summary:
David and Britt are the unquestioned starters on the defense. Britt has stepped up and assumed a leadership role and it wouldn't be farfetched to see him be named a captain. Dennis provides depth behind both players and will have certain packages he's called upon to showcase his talents. While Russell is a valuable special teams player and showed he could step in as a starter if needed last season. I kept DeLoach as a fifth linebacker in lew of a sixth defensive end, as I think his speed will be useful with the kickoff rules and he can play a role if needed while he puts on size and will be unlikely to make it through waivers.
Cornerback - 7
Jamel Dean
Zyon McCollum
Bryce Hall
Christian Izien (NCB/S)
Tykee Smith (NCB/S)
Tavierre Thomas (NCB)
Josh Hayes
Practice squad: Keenan Isaac, Tyrek Funderburk
Summary:
At first glance, it may seem like I'm going heavy at cornerback, but the team generally keeps six at the position. The difference here is both Izien and Smith can also play safety in a pinch, giving the team added versatility and depth. Dean and McCollum will need to produce more turnovers this season and of course, stay healthy. The Bucs did well to add solid depth at the nickel position but are lacking on the outside besides Hall if injuries do occur. Hayes makes the cut over Funderburk due to his special teams prowess.
Safety - 3
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Jordan Whitehead
Kaevon Merriweather
Practice Squad: Rashod Wisdom
Summary:
Again due to the versatility of Smith and Izien, the Bucs can keep just three true safeties on the roster. Winfield Jr. and Whitehead make up what is likely the best safety tandem in the league and Merriweather provides solid depth with starting experience in his young career. The practice squad spot should be highly contested between Wisdom and Marcus Banks.
Special Teams -3
K Chase McLaughlin
P Jake Camarda
LS Zach Triner
Summary:
No changes here from last season, as keeping the continuity of this unit together makes more sense than saving a few dollars. Kameron Johnson likely wins the punt return competition, and I think he and Irving split duties at kick returner.
