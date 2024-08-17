How to Watch Buccaneers at Jaguars: Kickoff Time, TV Channel & Odds
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first preseason game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals and now are in Jacksonville to face off against the Jaguars in preseason week two on Saturday night.
The Bucs starters didn't see hardly any playing time in their first preseason game outside of the rookies and much of the same will be in place for their game against the Jaguars.
The Buccaneers struggled a bit in their joint practices with the Jags, but they will look to correct the mistakes they made once the game gets kicked off. The opportunity to play on Saturday will give the staff a better idea of roster construction as we hurdle towards roster cuts and the beginning of the regular season.
Kickoff Time
EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville, Florida
Saturday, August 17th, 7:30 PM EST
TV & Streaming Options
WFLA - Chris Myers (play-by-play), Rondé Barber (analyst), Dan Lucas (reporter)
Orlando (WESH), Pensacola (WKRG) and Panama City (WMBB)
Preseason games are accessible locally on Buccaneers.com and the Buccaneers app.
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Betting Odds (via DraftKings)
Line: Jacksonville Jaguars -2.5
Over/Under: 37
