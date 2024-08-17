Bucs Gameday

How to Watch Buccaneers at Jaguars: Kickoff Time, TV Channel & Odds

All your information for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Caleb Skinner

Dec 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) greats Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) greats Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first preseason game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals and now are in Jacksonville to face off against the Jaguars in preseason week two on Saturday night.

The Bucs starters didn't see hardly any playing time in their first preseason game outside of the rookies and much of the same will be in place for their game against the Jaguars.

The Buccaneers struggled a bit in their joint practices with the Jags, but they will look to correct the mistakes they made once the game gets kicked off. The opportunity to play on Saturday will give the staff a better idea of roster construction as we hurdle towards roster cuts and the beginning of the regular season.

Kickoff Time

EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville, Florida
Saturday, August 17th, 7:30 PM EST

READ MORE: Buccaneers' NFC South Rivals Sign All-Pro Safety

TV & Streaming Options

WFLA - Chris Myers (play-by-play), Rondé Barber (analyst), Dan Lucas (reporter)

Orlando (WESH), Pensacola (WKRG) and Panama City (WMBB)

Preseason games are accessible locally on Buccaneers.com and the Buccaneers app.

The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Betting Odds (via DraftKings)

Line: Jacksonville Jaguars -2.5
Over/Under: 37

READ MORE: 3 Players to Watch in the Buccaneers' Preseason Game Against the Jaguars

Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• 3 Players to Watch in the Buccaneers' Preseason Game Against the Jaguars

• Buccaneers' NFC South Rivals Sign All-Pro Safety

• Jaguars HC Doug Pederson Talks Buccaneers, Todd Bowles

• Buccaneers' NFC South Rival Trades for Pro-Bowl Pass Rusher

Published
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News