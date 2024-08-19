3 Key Takeaways From Day 16 of Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
Some players return to practice, others sit out
The usual suspects — Chase Edmonds, Jordan Whitehead and Yaya Diaby — sat out practice, but there were a few players who were back in the fold. WR Kameron Johnson has been slowly coming back after a rib injury, but he was in a normal jersey and HC Todd Bowles says that he's trending toward playing against the Miami Dolphins on Friday. Additionally, WR Sterling Shepard was back doing individual drills but still sat out during team drills. TE Payne Durham was back as well.
On the reverse side, DT Greg Gaines, OL Luke Haggard and Justin Skule, S Kaevon Merriweather, TE Devin Culp, CB Tyrek Funderburk and WR Raleigh Webb were all held out of practice.
Chase McLaughlin nails all of his kicks
Chase McLaughlin has missed a kick in his last two preseason games, and while it is just practice, he managed to hit all of them in his kicking period today in training camp. Bucs fans would be right to be weary, but McLauhglin is doing his best to stave off potential yips before the season begins.
OLB Anthony Nelson nabs a pick-six
There was only one turnover in today's practice period, and funny enough, it came from a pass rusher. Kyle Trask threw a pick right to OLB Anthony Nelson, who jumped it on a short throw. He took it back to the house to the cheers of his teammates, and it was perhaps another indicator that Tampa Bay's pass-rushing depth could be stronger than it seems on the outside.
