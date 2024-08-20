3 Battles To Watch During Buccaneers Joint Practice With the Jaguars
Joint practice is always fun, and on Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins are coming to Tampa Bay. Just like when they were at Jacksonville, there will be some great matchups, and we're particularly excited for these three battles.
CB Tykee Smith vs. WR Jaylen Waddle
Talk about a trial by fire. Tykee Smith is expected to win the starting nickel corner position, and that means he'll typically have to cover the slot receiver of the team he's facing. And while Jaylen Waddle can play all over (and will be testing CB Zyon McCollum as well), he also plays in the slot frequently and that means Smith will get to go up against him one-on-one. That's a big challenge, and it's one that could be telling when it comes to how his rookie year will go.
WR Mike Evans vs. CB Jalen Ramsey
On the flip side, here are two players who are proven in the NFL but will still be a ton of fun to watch when it comes to 11v11 work. Evans and Ramsey are both some of the best in the world at their craft and watching them go at it should be a treat. Evans has gotten the better of Ramsey plenty (Bucs fans will remember his deep ball touchdown in the 2021 NFC Divisional Round), but Ramsey is always a pain for any wideout and the two should have a great battle on Tuesday.
OLB Chris Braswell vs. LT Terron Armstead/RT Austin Jackson
Both Yaya Diaby (ankle) and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (shoulder) aren't healthy, so particpation for Tryon-Shoyinka may be limited. Enter Chris Braswell, who could get reps against both of Miami's tackles depending on where he lines up and who he fills in for. Much has been made about Braswell's progress, so going up against Armstead or Jackson (or both) could be a big boon for his development and to see just how much juice he has going into the season.
