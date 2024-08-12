Bucs Gameday

The 5 Lowest-Rated Bucs Defensive Players vs. Bengals, Per PFF

These five Tampa Bay Buccaneers players could have made a better impression on defense against the Bengals.

River Wells

Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) catches a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Andrew Hayes (21) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) catches a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Andrew Hayes (21) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first preseason outing on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it's safe to say that it was a success.

That being said, not every player shines in preseason. And while we looked at some of the best players on the field that night according to Pro Football Focus, there were others who stood out in a bad way. The defensive side of the ball held the Bengals to just 14 points, but there were a few players who had a rough go of things.

PFF hands out grades for every player who participates in NFL games, and naturally, they analyzed every Bucs player who played against the Bengals in the road victory. Unfortunately, not everyone played to their standard — here are their five lowest-ranked players from Tampa Bay's win over the Bengals:

1. CB Andrew Hayes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Andrew Hayes (21) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Andrew Hayes (21) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) in the fourth quarter of the NFL preseason game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

PFF grade: 34.9

2. OLB Daniel Grzesiak

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Daniel Grzesiak (57) catches a pass during warmups before the game against the Bengals
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Daniel Grzesiak (57) catches a pass during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 38.3

3. CB Chris McDonald

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18) attempts to catch a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18) attempts to catch a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Chris McDonald (36) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 45.0

4. LB Kalen DeLoach

Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chris Evans (25) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37)
Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chris Evans (25) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kalen DeLoach (46) in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

PFF grade: 45.8

5: DT Greg Gaines

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96)
Sep 25, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) and defensive end William Gholston (92) line up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 47.4

Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

