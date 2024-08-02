Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Gives Official Update on Injured Pass Rusher
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans got the good news on outside linebacker Yaya Diaby on Thursday, and now, we have official confirmation.
Diaby went down with an injury in Thursday's practice, but it was reported afterwards that his injury was a high ankle sprain and nothing more serious. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Friday after Day 8 of training camp and he confirmed that news — and he also set a target for Diaby's return.
"He has a sprained ankle so we’re going to monitor it. He should be ready for Week 1," Bowles said. "We'll take it week by week and go from there, but he avoided serious injury."
Diaby returning in time for Week 1 would be huge, as he would be able to hit the ground running and not miss any time like Calijah Kancey did last year after a calf injury bothered him in training camp. Diaby is a big part of this Buccaneers pass rush and Tampa Bay would benefit massively.
Even if Diaby can't come back for that game, though, he'll be playing football this season — and that's great news for Bowles and his staff.
"Well the coaches try not to overreact, but you see the cart come out there and you just gotta wait and see," Bowles said. "It worked out for the best."
