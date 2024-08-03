Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals He's Copying Tom Brady's Diet
Tom Brady has stayed busy since retiring from the NFL. He's soon set to enter the broadcast booth with FOX to spread his elite knowledge of the game of football.
While he will provide immense value on air, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also shares his wealth of knowledge of winning at the highest level with younger quarterbacks -- with the most recent example being Chicago Bears' No. 1 overall selection Caleb Williams.
Williams recently explained to ESPN's Courtney Cronin a bit of advice shared to him by Brady, who spent the final three seasons of his legendary NFL career with the Buccaneers.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hosting Plenty of Rookie Players at Training Camp in 2024
"He kept harping on competitive stamina, he kept harping on being around your guys, understanding them, that relationship," Williams explained. "And then, just, it's hard. The job is hard. It's a tough job. It's tough to go out there and win games. So doing the best you can in the film room, with your diet and all the other things you can control. Go out there and handle those things and it gives your chances of winning games and doing what you want to do, it gives you the best chance."
Brady initially retired from the Buccaneers and the NFL in 2022, though he un-retired before that next season. In 2023, he retired for good, moving on to the next stage of his career. To add to his already illustrious career in the NFL, Brady secured a seventh Super Bowl, capturing it in a Buccaneers jersey in 2020.
Longevity was a staple in Brady's career, as he dominated the sport and did so for a long time. He now is trying to help guide players like Williams to do the same.
"Obviously he has the knowledge of 22 years, however long he played, of playing ball and being healthy," Williams continued. "That's ultimately what I'm trying to reach, is to play that long, play as long as I can and be healthy throughout all of it."
Brady worked through the ranks of quarterbacks as an underdog, which is quite the opposite of Williams, who boasts a plethora of hype and attention heading into his first year in the league after three strong seasons at the college football level.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Gives Official Update on Injured Pass Rusher
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Rookie Running Back on New Kickoffs: 'Make One Guy Miss And You're Gone'
• BREAKING: Buccaneers Make Tristan Wirfs Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman in NFL History
• Safety Jordan Whitehead Has High Praise For Tampa Bay Buccaneers Third-Year Corner
• Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Tells Hilarious Story of Hitting Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Car