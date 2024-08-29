NFL to Impose Severe Restrictions on Tom Brady’s Broadcasting if Raiders Deal Finalizes
Soon, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and consensus GOAT Tom Brady will begin his second career. After taking a year off since retiring from playing the game of football, Brady will enter the broadcast booth with FOX.
While the broadcast booth has been planned for Brady since his second retirement from the Buccaneers, the legendary quarterback has also been investing in the sporting world, with a notable investment in a WNBA franchise, the Las Vegas Aces. His investments remained in Vegas, too, as it was reported in 2023 that the quarterback would also be investing in the Las Vegas Raiders.
Given his illustrious career as a player, it makes sense that Brady invests in an NFL team. However, that could impact his career heavily in the broadcast booth. It makes sense, too. It would be alarming for other NFL owners that a partial owner also is broadcasting games, seeing practices and reporting behind-the-scenes information.
The NFL has stepped in, though, as ESPN reports that the league presented a slide titled "Brady - Broadcast Restrictions" to owners in league meetings in Minneapolis. Here's how they were listed, according to CBS Sports:
- Not permitted to be in another team's facility
- Cannot witness practice
- Cannot attend broadcast production meetings (in person or virtually)
It's typical for broadcasters to get a high level of access as they prepare for games. It helps them see the players up close, talk to personnel within the team and even just get a pulse of the matchup they are covering, enhancing the product of their broadcast.
There are other rules that apply to all owners that could get Brady in trouble as he ushers in a new era, joining the broadcast booth.
- Subject to fines or even suspension if he goes too far in criticizing game officials or other clubs
- Subject to the league's gambling policy
- Subject to the league's anti-tampering policies: Permitted only "strictly social communication with members of other clubs."
NFL owners still have to vote on Brady's bid, and there are plenty of moving parts regarding the situation.
