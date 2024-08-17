Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars Second Quarter Live Game Updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have to travel far for their second preseason game of 2024 as they shot about 3.5 hours across the coast to Jacksonville to face off against the Jaguars.
The Buccaneers starters didn't see any action in last week's preseason victory over the Bengals and it will be much of the same tonight as the starters will not participate in this one outside of the rookies seeing snaps.
READ MORE: How to Watch Buccaneers at Jaguars: Kickoff Time, TV Channel & Odds
Much will be the same for the Jaguars as they don't plan on playing their starters in this one either. The joint practices earlier this week were somewhat calm compared to what we are used to, so we will see what kind of juice the actual matchup brings.
PREGAME:
1st Quarter:
- The Buccaneers won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. Tucker returns it for 25 yards out to the 29-yard line.
- Bucky Irving rushes up the middle for a gain of 6 yards on first down.
- Irving picks up the first down with a gain of 5 yards.
- Trask's first pass is incomplete intended for rookie Jalen McMillan deep.
- Irving picks up five yards to bring up a third and five, but Trask's third-down pass is incomplete for McMillan. The Bucs will punt.
- Parker Washington fair catches the Tampa Bay punt and the Jags will have the ball starting at their own 11-yard line.
- Mac Jones finds Parker Washington for a gain of 7 yards on first down.
- Tank Bigsby picks up the first down with a four-yard run and then picks up six on his first down carry.
- Mac Jones was looking for Cooks and Bryce Hall picked off the ball. Hall is called for a hold and the Jags will retain possession.
- Bigsby with back-to-back runs to bring up a third and five.
- Jones finds Washington for a gain of 6 yards and another first down.
- On 3rd and 7 Mac Jones passes over the head of Jones and the Jaguars will punt.
- The Jaguars down the punt inside the Bucs' 10-yard line at the seven where they will take over.
- Bucky Irving rushes up the middle for a nice six-yard gain.
- Kyle Trask finds rookie Jalen McMillan for a first down and a gain of six.
- Irving rushes for four and Trask follows it up with a 10-yard pass to Trey Palmer for a first down.
- Trask finds Ryan Miller for four yards to bring up third and medium.
- Trask scrambles on third down and picks up four yards, but is a couple of yards short of the first down. Camarda will come on to punt.
- Camarda's punt rolls into the end zone for a touchback. The Jaguars will have the ball at their own 20-yard line.
- Tank Bigsby runs up the middle for a gain of five yards. Mac Jones is sacked by Jose Ramirez the play after for a loss of 10 yards. It'll be 3rd and 15 for the Jags.
- Mac Jones finds Duvernay for 15 yards and a first down.
- Broadcast announces that Bucs will release OLB Randy Gregory this week.
- Mac Jones hits Bigsby short for a gain of 8 yards.
- The first quarter will end tied at 0-0.
2nd Quarter:
- Bigsby picks up the first down on a five-yard rush.
- Jones finds Bigsby short for a gain of nine yards.
- Johnson in at RB picks up the first down with a gain of four.
- Mac Jones finds Johnson short for a gain of nine yards.
- Holding on Jacksonville will bring the ball back and it'll be 2nd and 11 for the Jags from the Tampa Bay 45.
- Bigsby rushes for two yards and it'll be third and long.
- Jones hits rookie Brian Thomas Jr. for 14 yards and another Jags' first down.
- Jags use their first timeout with 11:18 remaining in the half.
- Bigsby rushes for a gain of four yards and then a gain of five to bring up a third and one.
- Bigsby runs up the middle for no gain on third down and it'll be fourth down for the Jags. Bucs' Kaevon Merriweather is injured on the play.
-
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Senior NFL Reporter Expects Buccaneers to Repeat as NFC South Champs
• Buccaneers Defensive Position Group Named League's 'Shakiest' by ESPN
• Former Buccaneers Return Man Reaches Injury Settlement With Panthers
• Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Teasing NFL Return Ahead of Broadcast Career