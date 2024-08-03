Bucs Starting Outside Linebacker Dealing with Shoulder Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already down one starting linebacker, and now it appears they will be without another for a few weeks.
Second-year edge rusher Yaya Diaby suffered a scary situation when he needed to be carted off the field on Thursday's practice. Thankfully for the Bucs, the testing proved there to be no bone or ligament damage after x-rays and an MRI were performed. Instead, Diaby is dealing with a high ankle sprain. The injury will likely sideline him for the rest of training camp, but there's optimism he will be ready to go for the Buccaneers' Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Diaby was seen at Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center today with a boot on his left foot, but he was in high spirits greeting teammates with a smile coming in from practice and posted to social media that he would be back stronger than ever.
During Saturday's practice, the Bucs were without another one of their pass rushers as Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was held out of practice. It was revealed later by ESPN's Jenna Laine that he is dealing with a shoulder sprain. While it isn't expected to be anything serious, even low-grade sprains can sometimes take 3-6 weeks to recover from. This means Tryon-Shoyinka could be sidelined for the rest of camp and any preseason games as well.
READ MORE: Bucs Star Defender Receives Hall of Fame Endorsement From Rival Linebacker
In his absence, rookie Chris Braswell will get valuable reps with the starting unit. Braswell has had a solid camp with multiple pressures and "would-be-sacks" working with the second team. The injuries to Diaby and Tryon-Shoyinka will also elevate reps for Markees Watts and Jose Ramirez, who are vying for spots on the roster, and it also means Anthony Nelson will get work with the starting unit in their absence.
The Bucs' outside linebacker depth has been tested early in camp with injuries and with Randy Gregory still AWOL. The team made a move on Friday, signing undrafted rookie Jay Person. Person originally signed with the Patriots after the draft and played college football at Chattanooga, where he amassed 233 tackles, 56 for loss, 27 sacks, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 49 games in 38 starts.
READ MORE: Bucs WR Sees Baker Mayfield as a Mix of Tom Brady and Jameis Winston
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Rookie Running Back on New Kickoffs: 'Make One Guy Miss And You're Gone'
• BREAKING: Buccaneers Make Tristan Wirfs Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman in NFL History
• Safety Jordan Whitehead Has High Praise For Tampa Bay Buccaneers Third-Year Corner
• Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Tells Hilarious Story of Hitting Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Car