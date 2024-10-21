Bucs vs. Ravens Key Matchups on Monday Night Football
Each week of the NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like all teams, spend an entire week preparing for how they can exploit the weaknesses of their opponent. At the same time, they want to develop a game plan that will allow them to take advantage of their own strengths. A lot of time, research, effort and strategy is put forth by many different people in order to achieve a relatively simple goal in the end — to have the most points on the board when that final whistle blows.
It’s a team game, though. And despite the fact that there are eleven players on the field at a time, certain players at certain positions can have a greater impact than others when it comes to determining the final outcome.
Let's take a look at a couple key matchups to keep an eye on when the Buccaneers host the Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Zyon McCollum vs. Zay Flowers
The Baltimore Ravens offense has steadily improved as the 2024 NFL season has moved along. The same can be said for their explosive young WR, Zay Flowers, who despite being in just his second NFL season, has established himself as the team’s’ most dynamic weapon in the receiving game. Over the past two weeks, Flowers has accounted for an impressive 243 receiving yards on 16 catches. It’s not just his production in totality that should concern the Bucs, though. The former first-round pick out of Boston College is a big play waiting to happen, and his ability to stretch the field and generate explosive plays makes him a headache for opposing secondaries.
In his first season as a starter, McCollum has emerged as one of the NFL’s brightest young stars. Considering his elite combination of size and athleticism, it was a bit surprising when the former Sam Houston State product fell all the way to the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. However, after learning Todd Bowles’ defense over the past two seasons while playing spot duty for a variety of different positions, there’s no question that the talented corner has settled into his role. This season, McCollum has combined his strong understanding of Todd Bowles’ scheme with his impressive physical attributes, making him one of the best corners in football. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, he is the best corner in football.
Beyond Zay Flowers, the Ravens don’t have a threatening downfield option. So if Zyon McCollum can do what he’s done all season and hold the Ravens’ best receiver in check, then the Buccaneers’ front seven will be able to focus their attention on slowing down the Ravens' potent rushing attack.
Vita Vea vs. Derrick Henry
When Derrick Henry joined the Baltimore Ravens, it had the potential to turn what was already a dominant rushing attack into one of the best we’ve ever seen. Well, based on what we’ve seen so far this season, there’s at least a chance that scenario may be coming to fruition.
Even though they haven’t played a game yet this week, the Ravens still lead all NFL teams in total rushing yards with 1232. As a team, they are averaging 5.9 yards per carry and are the only team in the league with ten or more rushes of at least 20 yards. We’ll need to wait a while longer before we can ascertain how well they stack up to the best ever, but right now, the Ravens are far and away the most dangerous running team in the league and it isn’t particularly close.
Derrick Henry is, of course, a big reason for the team’s success in this area. His rare combination of size, speed, and patience has allowed him to dominate NFL defenses — no matter how many defenders are in the box — for almost a decade. So when you pair him with arguably the most dynamic running quarterback the league has ever seen, it’s easy to understand how problematic that becomes for opposing defenses.
Thankfully for the Buccaneers, they’re the only defense in the NFL that has the privilege of Vita Vea anchoring their defensive front, and the 6’4”, 350-pound nose tackle is far from just an abundance of body mass. Vea is incredibly agile for his size, and although his performance doesn’t always jump out on the box score, the big guy has been highly disruptive against both the run and the pass this season. Even if he isn’t making the play himself, Vea’s presence constantly commands double teams, which inevitably opens up lanes for his teammates to attack.
Although Vea popped up on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring issue, it’s since been announced that he will be in the lineup for this Monday night matchup. There’s no doubt that it will be a tall task for the Bucs to slow down Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack. But without Vita Vea in the lineup, it would have been close to impossible.
